Related
Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section
A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
I modified my body to be a ‘black alien’ — now restaurants are scared to serve me
He’s been blacklisted. Anthony Loffredo, who calls himself the “black alien,” removed his ears, nostrils and even a few fingers; sharpened his teeth and dyed them purple; and covered his body in extreme tattoos. Now the Frenchman says he’s found one space where he can’t come in peace. “If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the server says I can’t eat on the terrace,” Loffredo, 33, recently told LAD Bible. While some alter the size of their figure or inject fillers into their face, Loffredo’s body modification is out of this world. He revealed that he was miserable living in...
Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why
Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
Homeowner takes matters into their own hands after neighbour kept parking on their driveway
A disgruntled homeowner decided to take matters into their own hands after a neighbour ignored their requests not to park on their driveway. Unless you're involved in some sort of shared driveway situation, it's pretty well accepted that the person who lives in the house parks their car in the accompanying driveway.
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
Woman gives birth to a baby after pulling her pants down at Raintree Tavern in Cairns, Queensland
Extraordinary footage of a mum in labour stooping forward to give birth at the Raintree Tavern in Cairns was posted to social media on Thursday.
Woman leaves people disgusted after admitting she doesn’t wash pyjamas after every wear
A woman has sparked an intense laundry debate online after admitting that she wears her pyjamas multiple nights in a row before washing them. It sounds like a fairly mundane thing to admit, but some people were actually pretty disgusted by it, insisting that you should wash your PJs after every wear.
4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying
Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
Woman's Funny Response to a Passenger Wanting to Switch Seats Is the Best
People need to stop expecting this already.
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Woman Has Humiliating Experience at Airport Security and Husband's Response Is Everything
She'll be telling this story for years.
Man Realizes He’s Been Paying Neighbor’s Electricity for Over 3 Years in Viral TikTok
TikTok user Scott JB (@misterbeigh) was shocked to discover that they have been paying the wrong electric bill for years after noticing that their power bill was astronomically high over the course of a few months. Article continues below advertisement. So they decided to turn their breaker off and check...
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf
A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
Thrift Shoppers Are Sharing The Most Shocking And Expensive Things They've Found, And It Truly Amazes Me What People Give Away
"I've found interesting things in thrifted suit pockets before...but never $2000 in cash."
Upworthy
63-year-old programmer 'learns his value' after company he worked at for 30 years 'unretires' him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. Employees often put up with a lot of exploitation and emotional abuse from their companies for fear of compromising their financial security and thereby disturbing other aspects of their lives. Well aware of the power they wield far too many employers underpay and undervalue their staff while ignoring that investing in the retention of skilled and reliable employees is one of the best business moves they could make. Fortunately, there's a lot more awareness about toxic professional practice and people are slowly learning to recognize their worth and demand fair compensation.
After 25 years of drinking coffee daily, I quit cold turkey. I have more energy now and my anxiety disappeared.
The author, who started drinking coffee in high school, recently quit. It's been over a month without coffee and she isn't going back.
A moment that changed me: I began wearing skirts with pockets big enough to hold a wine bottle
I had missed my intended train to London Victoria and was running late. The carriages were busy, but I managed to find a seat and read a few more chapters of the paperback I was enjoying. I was uncomfortable, distracted and worried about my choice of outfit. Would I be overdressed? I should have opted for skinny jeans and a nice blouse, but there was no time to turn around.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother buys second-hand baby clothes: 'I don't want my baby wearing used clothes'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. These days, I typically buy new clothes. It doesn't matter much to me where they come from. I shop at Walmart. I shop at Target. I order clothes online from Stitch Fix or Amazon.
