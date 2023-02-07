Read full article on original website
BBC
Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site
Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
BBC
Single-use plastic set to be banned for Oxford street traders
City streets traders in Oxford will be stopped from using single-use plastics in the spring ahead of a national ban in October. The city council is banning vendors from using a variety of plastic utensils, cups and containers from April. The Green Party, which spearheaded the plan, said the move...
BBC
Nurses in Devon and Cornwall join national strike again
Nurses in the South West have walked out again to join what has been described as the biggest round of strikes in NHS history. There were picket lines at Torbay, Derriford, Royal Devon, North Devon and Royal Cornwall hospitals on Tuesday. One striker asked the public to "bear with us...
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
Amsterdam bans cannabis in its red light district
It will soon be illegal to smoke cannabis on the street in Amsterdam's red light district under new regulations unveiled by the city. The laws will come into effect from mid-May and aim to improve liveability for residents who have long complained of disruption caused by tourists. Sex workers will...
