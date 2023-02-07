Read full article on original website
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site
Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
BBC
Police visited home of Epsom College head over 2016 domestic row
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, was reported to police in 2016 for allegedly hitting him. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband in the early hours of Sunday. George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair...
BBC
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
BBC
Quantum breakthrough could revolutionise computing
Scientists have come a step closer to making multi-tasking 'quantum' computers, far more powerful than even today's most advanced supercomputers. Quantum computers make use of the weird qualities of sub-atomic particles. So-called quantum particles can be in two places at the same time and also strangely connected even though they...
BBC
Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told
An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told. Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard. One was put through...
BBC
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
BBC
Jared O'Mara: Former MP found guilty of fraudulent expenses claims
A former MP who submitted fake expense claims for £24,000 to fund his cocaine habit has been convicted of fraud. Jared O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told. He...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Hampshire firms donate profits to aid effort
Members of the Turkish business community in Hampshire are coming together to donate profits to the earthquake relief effort. From barbers to taxi drivers and restaurant owners, the Turkish diaspora across the county is discussing how to help those in need. AK Grooming Room in Southampton is just one of...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: It's like torture, says friend of missing mum
A friend of Nicola Bulley has said the search for the mother-of-two without any answers is "almost like torture" - a fortnight on from her disappearance. Despite "unimaginable frustration", Emma White said Ms Bulley's friends and family would never give up hope. Ms White has joined others in St Michael's...
BBC
Presbyterian Church: Next moderator opposed to women ministers
The next moderator of the Presbyterian Church has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy. The Reverend Sam Mawhinney said it was a personal view and he respected the church's stance on the issue. He told BBC News NI he had no desire...
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
Amsterdam bans cannabis in its red light district
It will soon be illegal to smoke cannabis on the street in Amsterdam's red light district under new regulations unveiled by the city. The laws will come into effect from mid-May and aim to improve liveability for residents who have long complained of disruption caused by tourists. Sex workers will...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
