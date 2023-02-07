Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
A secret room that saved this girl's life
A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
BBC
Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car
A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
BBC
Quantum breakthrough could revolutionise computing
Scientists have come a step closer to making multi-tasking 'quantum' computers, far more powerful than even today's most advanced supercomputers. Quantum computers make use of the weird qualities of sub-atomic particles. So-called quantum particles can be in two places at the same time and also strangely connected even though they...
BBC
Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash
A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour". Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month. The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van. Mr Zablotny was driving...
Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis
Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.
BBC
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
Shortage of UK foresters prompts government to offer free courses
Ministers hope training in range of forestry skills will help to meet tree-planting and other climate goals
NPR
Heejin Jang, 'Our Brief Eternity'
On "Our Brief Eternity," a 13-minute epic from Heejin Jang's forthcoming album Me and the Glassbirds — out March 3 on Doom Trip Records — the Korean experimentalist delivers a barrage of noises that are at constant risk of exploding. She doesn't care for an all-out assault on the senses, though, instead opting to capture an apocalyptic trek through fog and rubble. There are familiar sounds — electronics revving like engines, uninterrupted beeping and birdsong — and they settle into a rhythmic loop, the song resembling an industrial dance track heard from afar. When a clattering breakbeat arrives, the sample gets stretched like putty, sounding like wooden furniture being ripped apart by a tornado. The overarching feeling is of uneasy displacement; without a groove to latch onto, or invigorating catharsis, "Our Brief Eternity" becomes a portrait of life at its bleakest, for when we trudge through each day burnt out and broken. Amid the haze is a genial conversation dotted with laughter, but any such solace is fleeting here. Jang depicts hell on earth as dreary and hopeless: an empty void.
BBC
Belfast war memorial protest inquiry 'closed too soon by PSNI'
The police investigation into a "protect our monuments" protest in Belfast was closed prematurely, the Police Ombudsman has concluded. Several hundred people took part in the demonstration outside City Hall in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Organisers said it was set up to defend war memorials. The ombudsman Marie...
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
U-turn on plans to change street lighting at night
A council has scrapped plans to dim its street lighting for longer at night after safety concerns were raised. Southend Council had proposed increasing the number of hours it was running its lights at lowered capacity between 22:00 GMT and 05:00. The measure, in the authority's draft budget, would have...
BBC
PSNI job almost impossible on shoestring budget, says Paisley
Policing in Northern Ireland is being asked to be done "on the cheap", a DUP MP has claimed during a debate at Westminster. Ian Paisley raised the issue of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) budget, which is facing a £226m shortfall between this year and 2025. Last...
Comments / 0