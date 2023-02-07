TPD: 15-year-old arrested for running from police in stolen car

The Tulsa Police Department ( TPD ) said a 15-year-old was arrested for driving a stolen car with a gun in it and running from police.

According to TPD, on Feb. 2 they were alerted by the Flock system about a stolen car in the Riverside area. Police found the car and tried to stop it, but the car took off.

TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property

After a short chase, the car crashed near 41st and Riverside. The suspect then ran.

Police formed a perimeter and were able to find and arrest the suspect.

Police said the suspect was a 15-year-old runaway from Tulsa County.

Police found a gun inside the car and a loaded magazine on the suspect.