Anthony Maddox Commits, Keylen Adams' Top Four, and More Prospects in the News

Julio Gonzales Jr. updates with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Keylen Adams and Martavious Collins, and more.

Prospects in the News

–Keylen Adams, WR, Virginia Beach, Virginia (Green Run HS), #104 nationally, #17 wide receiver, and #2 in VA

Keylen Adams named his top four schools on Monday morning. The four-star wide receiver from Virginia Beach (VA.) Those schools are the Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and West Virginia Mountaineers. He is rated the No 17 wide receiver in the class and is the No. 2 player in Virginia. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Hokies as the leaders to land him, with a 31% chance of landing him, followed by the Nittany Lions, with a 20% chance. Adams visited both Blacksburg and Happy Valley for both programs' Junior Days. This one could go either way, but the Hokies are the pick.

–Martavious Collins, ATH, Rome, Georgia (Rome HS), #174 nationally, #19 athlete, and #27 in GA

Four-star Rome (GA.) athlete Martavious Collins decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday afternoon. He had been committed to Alabama since July before backing off his pledge. He chose them over the Auburn Tigers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Louisville Cardinals, LSU Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, NC State Wolfpack, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Tennessee Volunteers. Collins is rated as the No. 19 tight end in the class and is the No. 27 player in Georgia. With his recruitment once again open, I like Auburn here. He was there the weekend of January 14 for an unofficial visit and was high on them. He stated, " I think right now Auburn is pretty high. Right now, I've still got to keep my options open. " Safe to assume Auburn is the team to beat now.

–Anthony Maddox, QB, Hattiesburg, Mississippi (Oak Grove HS), #430 nationally, #31 quarterback, and #8 in MS

Anthony Maddox committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday afternoon. The three-star quarterback from Hattiesburg (MS.) chose the Aggies over the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Maddox is rated as the No. 31 quarterback in the class and is the No. 8 player in Mississippi. Regarding the Aggies, he said, " Texas A&M wanted me to commit the day they offered me, so I know they wanted me. " We have been talking every day, they have really shown me they want me, and I was ready to get on board. " He joins an Aggies class currently ranked No. 15 overall and sixth in the SEC.

–Jamie Ffrench, 2025 WR, Jacksonville, Florida (Mandarin HS), #23 nationally, #5 wide receiver, and #4 in FL

Five-star 2025 Jacksonville (FL.) wide receiver Jamie Ffrench is one of the highest-rated players in his class. He is rated the No. 5 wide receiver, the No. 4 player in Florida, and has over 25 offers. However, four teams are ahead of the pack. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Pittsburgh Panthers are those teams. He has visited all four schools and said that one of the main factors his decision will come down to will be where he feels is home. " You never want to fall in love with the coaching staff because they can go any time, so you want to fall in love with the school, the atmosphere, stuff like that. " Those are his top four schools; however, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and UCF Knights are two other programs that he also has his eyes on.