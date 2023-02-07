Read full article on original website
Related
10 annoying things people do at Colorado's ski resorts
It's hard to beat the experience of cruising through the snow on a wide open run at your favorite winter resort. Surrounded by mountains that stretch to the horizon and with fresh air on your face, you've found what you were looking for – peace. But wait, what was it that almost collided with you? It flew past so fast it was a mere blur. Another skier? Cutting you off? Your moment of peace has been interrupted by a close call and the risk of...
Colorado ski resort recognized for being eco-conscious
There's a push for sustainability in recreation and many ski resorts are making changes to protect the environment they get to operate in. Change like renewable energy to run lifts, electric buses and smarter snowmaking.Some local ski resorts are getting awards for being eco-conscious. While skiers and boarders get to enjoy the best of nature, the infrastructure facilitating the fun can come at a cost to the environment. But, ski areas around the world are recognizing the threat of climate crisis. It comes at no surprise that Aspen carries the clout to campaign for sustainability in Colorado. It's promised a campaign to...
5 Best Places To Work and Ski Abroad That Are Cheaper Than the US
If you love to ski or snowboard, it might sound like a dream to be able to live abroad and hit the slopes on your lunch break. But if you choose your location right, this could be your reality. See...
skimag.com
Change is Coming to Sweden’s Most Stalwart Ski Community. Again.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. The first time I met Robert Gustafsson, he hardly fit my vision of an event manager.
iheart.com
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies At Age 31 While Skiing
United States freestyle skier Kyle Smaine died at the age of 31 after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in Japan on Sunday (January 29), his family confirmed to NBC News. Smaine, of Lake Tahoe, California, posted that he was in Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to...
Two brothers from US killed in avalanche on Canadian ski trip
Two American nationals and prominent businessmen leading Pennsylvania’s construction and real estate development companies were killed during a skiing trip in Canada, said their family in a statement on Tuesday.Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were trapped in an avalanche near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke in British Columbia while on a heli-skiing guide a day earlier.The two men, along with their guide, were airlifted to Kelowna and rushed to a hospital. They, however, could not be saved, while the guide, an employee of Ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, remains in stable condition.The brothers, Timothy and Jonathan, were top...
American skier Kyle Smaine believed among 2 killed in avalanche in Japan backcountry: reports
Kyle Smaine, a 31-year-old American pro skier, was believed to be among two foreign skiers killed when an avalanche triggered on Mount Hakuba Norikura in central Japan.
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
27-year-old youth mentor with a "zest for life" dies at Snowmass ski area
Tyler James Updegraff, 27, was a lifelong skier with an "unparalleled zest for life" and a passion for the outdoors, teaching children and cooking. Updegraff, who lived in Silverthorne with his close friend Brad Hanshaw, died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Wet January built snowpack in the Rockies, but states agree: It’s not for Lake Mead
Deals crafted by Colorado River states this week had one thing in common: Keep water in Lake Powell and let Lake Mead continue to go lower.
[VIDEO] Bull joins skiers on slopes, reportedly ramming three guests
A bull caused a chaotic moment on the slopes at the Rosa Khutor ski resort in Russia earlier this week, when it joined the skiers on a run. A video of the incident was captured by one of the skiers. According to the video's description, the bull rammed at least...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Montana
Located in the Mountain West division of the United States, Montana contains some of the wildest landscapes in the U.S. The fourth-largest state in the country also ranks as the eighth-least populated and third-least densely populated state. Its lack of people and wide open spaces give rise to one of its unofficial nicknames, Big Sky Country. The eastern half of the state features plains, prairies, and badlands. Meanwhile, rugged mountains dominate the state’s western half. Its thousands of rivers crisscross the landscape and flow into multiple watersheds, including the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and Hudson Bay.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado
The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
Runaway bull charges through resort ramming skiers and snowboarders
Nobody was injured, and only a few skis and boards were damaged as the animal charged down the run
Idaho8.com
Striking image of a snow leopard wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
A spectacular image of a snow leopard gazing out across mountains in India has been voted the winner of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award. A record 60,466 nature people voted, and German photographer Sascha Fonseca’s “World of the snow leopard” emerged as the...
Idaho8.com
Inside the ‘ghost ships’ of the Baltic Sea
Plunging into the icy waters surrounding Scandinavia, divers Jonas Dahm and Carl Douglas hunt for vessels long lost to the ocean, what they call the “ghost ships” of the Baltic Sea. Dahm and Douglas are history lovers and long-time friends who’ve devoted some 25 years of their lives...
Winter adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park
For many, winter is their favorite time of year to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. The park is less crowded, yet alive with the beauty of the season. Weekends are busier than weekdays. For those who are prepared, winter is an enchanting time to explore RMNP. Snowshoeing is a fun,...
Comments / 0