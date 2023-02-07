Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel comeback falls short in playoff opener against Santa Monica
Calvary Chapel’s Carson Franklin drives for a lay up Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). A comeback in the final minutes by Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team came up short Wednesday night. The Eagles, the co-champions of the Orange Coast League, lost to Santa Monica 59-58...
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran rallies for playoff win over San Juan Hills and faces Mater Dei next
Braeden Davidson of Crean Lutheran takes a shot as Weston Port of San Juan Hills defends Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to capture a 76-66 victory over San Juan Hills Wednesday night in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 playoffs at Crean Lutheran.
PHOTOS: Santa Ana survives Segerstrom’s late run and advances in CIF playoff thriller
Santa Ana players, including Jack Rivera (No. 31) and Alexis Neria celebrate the win. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team survived a late run by Segerstrom and held on for a 78-73 victory in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Wednesday night at Segerstrom.
CIF BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: All-county games and crosstown match-up on tap
Senior center Emmanuel Lemus leads Santa Ana into the CIF playoffs. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Analysis from OC Sports Zone on Wednesday’s openers. There are some potentially very exciting all-Orange County match-ups Wednesday in the opening round of the CIF boys basketball playoffs, including San Juan Hills at Crean Lutheran and Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos in Division 1; Orange Lutheran at Aliso Niguel, Villa Park at Edison and Marina at Tesoro in Division 2AA; and Laguna Hills at Newport Harbor in Division 3A. In addition, Portola plays at No. 2 seed Pacifica Christian in Division 2A.
Slow First Half Dooms St. Margaret’s Boys Basketball in First-Round Upset Against Eisenhower
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – The first season in the Orange Coast League for the St. Margaret’s boys basketball team resulted in a co-league championship, which in turn seemingly set the Tartans up for success with a No. 3 seed and a date with a wild-card opponent in the CIF-SS Division 4AA playoffs.
City of Irvine Day at Bren Events Center set for February 18
The University of California, Irvine is collaborating with the City of Irvine to host City of Irvine Day at the Bren Events Center on February 18. Residents are invited to watch the UCI men’s basketball team take on UC Davis on a day celebrating the relationship between the city and the university.
PGA TOUR Champions Event Returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15-19 for Annual Hoag Classic
The Hoag Classic, Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event, returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15 to 19 as golf legends compete for the $2 million purse. Hoag is once again the title sponsor and beneficiary of the tournament, and Konica Minolta and City National Bank will both return as Presenting Partners for the fourth year.
City to Test ‘Green Line’ Down to South San Clemente This Spring
Visitors staying along El Camino Real down to south San Clemente this spring will have a new transportation option when it comes to traveling to Avenida Del Mar, following a unanimous City Council vote on Tuesday night, Feb. 7. On weekends from March 11 to May 21, the pilot “Green...
Sage Hill School in Newport Beach Impacts the Community One Hand at a Time
Two years ago, junior high school student Serena Chao saw a young girl receive a prosthetic hand for the very first time. When she saw the little girl beaming from ear-to-ear in excitement, Chao knew she wanted to be a part of whatever was helping this child’s dreams come true.
Lakewood’s State of the City event reservation deadline is Feb. 16
Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club participated in the Cerritos Festival of Friendship
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club was well represented at the Annual Cerritos Festival of Friendship that was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Los Cerritos Center. The Cerritos Festival of Friendship is sponsored by the City of Cerritos Let Freedom Ring Committee in conjunction with the Los Cerritos Center. The festival gave the community a unique opportunity to learn about the city’s cultural diversity through songs and dances performed by different groups on stages at the Los Cerritos Center Mall.
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announces “Celebrating Kindness” as theme of 63rd Annual Festival
The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
Willdan Hiring Event
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, February 10, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, February 10, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North...
Letter to the Editor: Keep Cypress United congratulates Cypress for fiscally responsible management
Keep Cypress United wants to congratulate the Cypress City Council and all members of Cypress government management for giving our city a strong financial picture. Thanks to the city council maintaining a fiscally responsible majority, our total fund balance was up 25% in 2022 over the previous year and our debts are less than half of our assets. This is fantastic news, especially when you see what is happening in many neighboring communities.
Extraordinary Lives Foundation to Host Pickleball Fundraiser in Newport Beach March 4 for Children’s Mental Health and Wellness
Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness, will present its inaugural Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach. The event offers opportunities for beginning and intermediate pickleball players as well as social attendance.
New Garden in City of Irvine’s Bommer Canyon
Bommer Canyon Nature Garden before & after restoration work. The City of Irvine and Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC) welcome nature lovers to experience the new Bommer Canyon Nature Garden, where visitors can learn about native habitats, local plant life, and Orange County’s ranching history. “The new Bommer Canyon Nature...
Long Beach Symphony brings The Music of ABBA to the Long Beach Arena
On Saturday, February 25, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver a high-energy party evening with indoor picnicking, superb music, and the ability to dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, presented by ARRIVAL from Sweden. ARRIVAL from Sweden’s 10-member band will join Long Beach Symphony on...
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Partners with Team Kids Charity for National Pizza Day February 9
Sgt. Pepperoni’s pizza store in Newport Beach loves their pizza, and they love giving back to charity. And so, in celebration of National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from all heart-shaped pizza sales to Team Kids. This includes pre-ordered sales, deliveries, take-out, and in-store. Pre-order sales for heart-shaped pizzas are now available via Sgt. Pepperonis Pizza Store’s ordering website.
OC United Way offers free tax prep and filing to low-income families throughout Orange County
As part of its United for Financial Security℠ Initiative, Orange County United Way is offering free tax preparation and electronic filing to low- and moderate-income individuals and families through its popular OC Free Tax Prep program. “Last year, thousands of Orange County community members received free tax preparation services...
