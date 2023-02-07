ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran rallies for playoff win over San Juan Hills and faces Mater Dei next

Braeden Davidson of Crean Lutheran takes a shot as Weston Port of San Juan Hills defends Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to capture a 76-66 victory over San Juan Hills Wednesday night in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 playoffs at Crean Lutheran.
IRVINE, CA
CIF BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: All-county games and crosstown match-up on tap

Senior center Emmanuel Lemus leads Santa Ana into the CIF playoffs. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Analysis from OC Sports Zone on Wednesday’s openers. There are some potentially very exciting all-Orange County match-ups Wednesday in the opening round of the CIF boys basketball playoffs, including San Juan Hills at Crean Lutheran and Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos in Division 1; Orange Lutheran at Aliso Niguel, Villa Park at Edison and Marina at Tesoro in Division 2AA; and Laguna Hills at Newport Harbor in Division 3A. In addition, Portola plays at No. 2 seed Pacifica Christian in Division 2A.
SANTA ANA, CA
City of Irvine Day at Bren Events Center set for February 18

The University of California, Irvine is collaborating with the City of Irvine to host City of Irvine Day at the Bren Events Center on February 18. Residents are invited to watch the UCI men’s basketball team take on UC Davis on a day celebrating the relationship between the city and the university.
IRVINE, CA
PGA TOUR Champions Event Returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15-19 for Annual Hoag Classic

The Hoag Classic, Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event, returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15 to 19 as golf legends compete for the $2 million purse. Hoag is once again the title sponsor and beneficiary of the tournament, and Konica Minolta and City National Bank will both return as Presenting Partners for the fourth year.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Lakewood’s State of the City event reservation deadline is Feb. 16

Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
LAKEWOOD, CA
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club participated in the Cerritos Festival of Friendship

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club was well represented at the Annual Cerritos Festival of Friendship that was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Los Cerritos Center. The Cerritos Festival of Friendship is sponsored by the City of Cerritos Let Freedom Ring Committee in conjunction with the Los Cerritos Center. The festival gave the community a unique opportunity to learn about the city’s cultural diversity through songs and dances performed by different groups on stages at the Los Cerritos Center Mall.
CERRITOS, CA
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announces “Celebrating Kindness” as theme of 63rd Annual Festival

The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Willdan Hiring Event

ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
ANAHEIM, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, February 10, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, February 10, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Letter to the Editor: Keep Cypress United congratulates Cypress for fiscally responsible management

Keep Cypress United wants to congratulate the Cypress City Council and all members of Cypress government management for giving our city a strong financial picture. Thanks to the city council maintaining a fiscally responsible majority, our total fund balance was up 25% in 2022 over the previous year and our debts are less than half of our assets. This is fantastic news, especially when you see what is happening in many neighboring communities.
CYPRESS, CA
Extraordinary Lives Foundation to Host Pickleball Fundraiser in Newport Beach March 4 for Children’s Mental Health and Wellness

Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness, will present its inaugural Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach. The event offers opportunities for beginning and intermediate pickleball players as well as social attendance.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
New Garden in City of Irvine’s Bommer Canyon

Bommer Canyon Nature Garden before & after restoration work. The City of Irvine and Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC) welcome nature lovers to experience the new Bommer Canyon Nature Garden, where visitors can learn about native habitats, local plant life, and Orange County’s ranching history. “The new Bommer Canyon Nature...
IRVINE, CA
Long Beach Symphony brings The Music of ABBA to the Long Beach Arena

On Saturday, February 25, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver a high-energy party evening with indoor picnicking, superb music, and the ability to dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, presented by ARRIVAL from Sweden. ARRIVAL from Sweden’s 10-member band will join Long Beach Symphony on...
LONG BEACH, CA
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Partners with Team Kids Charity for National Pizza Day February 9

Sgt. Pepperoni’s pizza store in Newport Beach loves their pizza, and they love giving back to charity. And so, in celebration of National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from all heart-shaped pizza sales to Team Kids. This includes pre-ordered sales, deliveries, take-out, and in-store. Pre-order sales for heart-shaped pizzas are now available via Sgt. Pepperonis Pizza Store’s ordering website.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

