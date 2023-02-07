Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran rallies for playoff win over San Juan Hills and faces Mater Dei next
Braeden Davidson of Crean Lutheran takes a shot as Weston Port of San Juan Hills defends Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to capture a 76-66 victory over San Juan Hills Wednesday night in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 playoffs at Crean Lutheran.
Slow First Half Dooms St. Margaret’s Boys Basketball in First-Round Upset Against Eisenhower
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – The first season in the Orange Coast League for the St. Margaret’s boys basketball team resulted in a co-league championship, which in turn seemingly set the Tartans up for success with a No. 3 seed and a date with a wild-card opponent in the CIF-SS Division 4AA playoffs.
PHOTOS: Santa Ana survives Segerstrom’s late run and advances in CIF playoff thriller
Santa Ana players, including Jack Rivera (No. 31) and Alexis Neria celebrate the win. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team survived a late run by Segerstrom and held on for a 78-73 victory in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Wednesday night at Segerstrom.
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel comeback falls short in playoff opener against Santa Monica
Calvary Chapel’s Carson Franklin drives for a lay up Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). A comeback in the final minutes by Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team came up short Wednesday night. The Eagles, the co-champions of the Orange Coast League, lost to Santa Monica 59-58...
CIF BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: All-county games and crosstown match-up on tap
Senior center Emmanuel Lemus leads Santa Ana into the CIF playoffs. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Analysis from OC Sports Zone on Wednesday’s openers. There are some potentially very exciting all-Orange County match-ups Wednesday in the opening round of the CIF boys basketball playoffs, including San Juan Hills at Crean Lutheran and Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos in Division 1; Orange Lutheran at Aliso Niguel, Villa Park at Edison and Marina at Tesoro in Division 2AA; and Laguna Hills at Newport Harbor in Division 3A. In addition, Portola plays at No. 2 seed Pacifica Christian in Division 2A.
City of Irvine Day at Bren Events Center set for February 18
The University of California, Irvine is collaborating with the City of Irvine to host City of Irvine Day at the Bren Events Center on February 18. Residents are invited to watch the UCI men’s basketball team take on UC Davis on a day celebrating the relationship between the city and the university.
PGA TOUR Champions Event Returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15-19 for Annual Hoag Classic
The Hoag Classic, Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event, returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15 to 19 as golf legends compete for the $2 million purse. Hoag is once again the title sponsor and beneficiary of the tournament, and Konica Minolta and City National Bank will both return as Presenting Partners for the fourth year.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, February 10, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, February 10, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North...
Sage Hill School in Newport Beach Impacts the Community One Hand at a Time
Two years ago, junior high school student Serena Chao saw a young girl receive a prosthetic hand for the very first time. When she saw the little girl beaming from ear-to-ear in excitement, Chao knew she wanted to be a part of whatever was helping this child’s dreams come true.
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Presidents Day
In observance of the Presidents Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on the holiday, and will resume the next day. Trash pick-up will remain as scheduled. For more...
New Garden in City of Irvine’s Bommer Canyon
Bommer Canyon Nature Garden before & after restoration work. The City of Irvine and Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC) welcome nature lovers to experience the new Bommer Canyon Nature Garden, where visitors can learn about native habitats, local plant life, and Orange County’s ranching history. “The new Bommer Canyon Nature...
City to Honor Late Fred Swegles with Photo Display in City Hall
The City of San Clemente will recognize the work of longtime reporter and late San Clemente figure Fred Swegles within the walls of its own City Hall, per a unanimous vote by the City Council this week. At its meeting on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, the council approved Councilmember Gene...
Willdan Hiring Event
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announces “Celebrating Kindness” as theme of 63rd Annual Festival
The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents ONCE
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to present the fourth show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE, book by Edna Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, musical direction by Julia Hoffmann, choreography by Paula Hammons Sloan and directed by Steve Steiner. ONCE begins previews on Wednesday, March 8; will open on Sunday, March 12 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, March 26 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
An O.C. Deputy Sheriff tragically died in a traffic accident in Lake Elsinore
SANTA ANA, Ca. (February 9, 2023): Today, Thursday, February 9, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department of a tragic traffic collision in the city of Lake Elsinore involving one of our own deputies. Our deputy sustained traumatic injuries due to the single vehicle collision and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue
On Feb. 4, 2023 at approximately 2:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers determined four parked vehicles and...
La Palma police blotter, January 26 to February 2, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 26, 2023. Counseling...
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
Extraordinary Lives Foundation to Host Pickleball Fundraiser in Newport Beach March 4 for Children’s Mental Health and Wellness
Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness, will present its inaugural Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach. The event offers opportunities for beginning and intermediate pickleball players as well as social attendance.
