Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
The Japanese Village Plaza Mall is a Nice Place to Visit in Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
This ‘Colorado’ Bridge Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mayor Bass’ plan to end homelessness in Los Angeles goes into effect
Homelessness has defined the streets of LA for decades with no end in sight. As mayor of Los Angeles, what has Karen Bass promised us and what has she done?. While campaigning for mayor, Bass has made promises such as housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year and ending street encampments. Since the start of her term, Bass has made considerable progress.
mediafeed.org
Would you pay $1.725M for this dome house in LA?
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning and living in an architectural masterpiece featuring your very own ‘Glass Onion,’ then look no further, because an incredible opportunity is on the horizon. Molly Kelley and Susan Irving of Nourmand & Associates hold a one-of-a-kind listing of a property that...
knock-la.com
Flocko Da Finessa Talks Growing Up in Long Beach, Going on Tour with Cypress Moreno and Fenix Flexin, and More
FlockoDaFinessa, 24, is an up-and-coming rapper from Long Beach, California. Recently I pulled up to a Long Beach warehouse Flocko had picked for a private first interview. He greeted me in the parking lot upon arrival, with good vibes and mellow energy. Flocko’s music has been picking up notoriety around...
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles
Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
kcrw.com
Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs
Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles
A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning to […]
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
Headlines: L.A. Landlords Now Required to Pay for Tenant Relocation Costs If They Raise Rent More Than 10%
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: In a big win for L.A. tenant rights, the Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance on...
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
foxla.com
Search continues for suspect who led authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the...
West Valley View
Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles
Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Where to eat off-campus: USC students share their favorite places
Campus food can get old, especially when we remember the cultural hub of Los Angeles that USC resides in. With this, comes a city teeming with food and restaurants from all different cultures. So, we asked USC students to share some of their favorite spots to eat off campus and why.
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
A Proposed City Ordinance Could Decimate Outdoor Dining in LA
It’s been almost three years since the start of the pandemic in the United States, yet the country’s reckoning with outdoor dining continues apace. This time, the saga is playing out in Los Angeles, where the city has proposed an outdoor-dining ordinance that has restaurant owners outraged, according to the Los Angeles Times. Up until now, the Al Fresco program had allowed restaurants to expand their operations, but the new law might undo some of that work, costing businesses thousands of dollars as they navigate city bureaucracy. “The pandemic alfresco permit was the most thoughtful working program this city has ever offered...
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
