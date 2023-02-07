A group of enthusiastic, friendly adults recently attended a four-week nutrition class for older adults in Rufus. Hosted by the Sherman County Senior Center and taught by Oregon State University staff Cindy Brown of the Sherman Extension Office, the two objectives of the “Eat Smart, Live Strong” course were to encourage and motivate participants to eat more fruits and vegetables, and to add more movement to their daily lives. As part of this, the group enjoyed a selection of OSU Food Hero soup recipes for lunch during the course.

