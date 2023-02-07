ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MassWildlife Offers Coyote Encounter Tips

(Franklin County, MA) Recently coyotes have become more visible to the public, especially after events like last year’s drought, which drew them out in search of food sources. MassWildlife issued a list of tips for members of the public who may encounter coyotes during the current mating season, which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

NOAA Testing Ropeless Lobster Fishing Gear

HYANNIS – Ropeless lobster fishing gear is being tested by federal officials off the coast of Massachusetts. NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center has partnered with dozens of commercial lobster fishing boats permitted by the government to assess the ropeless gear, which is also referred to as on-demand gear.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze

As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
NEWTON, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

10 Quirky Facts About Massachusetts That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

It’s so much fun to learn some of the most unusual or quirky facts about a state, isn’t it? Well, the Bay State is no exception. We have compiled a list of fun facts about Massachusetts, some of which sound like they’re made up but are actually true! From historical facts to interesting facts in general, there is so much we can still learn about our awesome state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts family raises questions about GoFundMe process

BOSTON — After a disaster or tragedy, a lot of people open their wallets, perhaps seeking comfort in being generous. And a lot of giving these days is done through websites like GoFundMe. But how do you know your donation actually gets to the person it's intended for? One local family says they learned the hard way that that's not a given, so they asked NewsCenter 5 for help.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Cape Cod Young Professionals Opens Survey to Shape Strategy

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Young Professionals has opened their Shape the Cape survey to direct their strategy going forward. The organization is inviting residents and employers to provide their thoughts on living and working within the region. Responses to the survey, which is estimated to take 15 minutes or...

