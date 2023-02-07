The City is asking artists and organizations to join the Creative Corps Capital Region. Learn more at this upcoming webinar

Read full article on original website
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City seeking artist to create 20-foot sculpture for waterfront park
The City of Sacramento’s Office of Arts and Culture Art in Public Places program invites professional artists and artist teams to apply to create and install a permanent sculpture along the Sacramento River as part of the Robert T. Matsui park improvements. The park will soon be home to...
KCRA.com
Yolo County’s new ‘vertical tiny home village’ to provide supportive housing for homeless people
DAVIS, Calif. — A one-of-a-kind project will soon open in Davis that will help provide permanent supportive housing for those in need and help alleviate the homelessness crisis in Yolo County. Paul’s Place, a vertical tiny home village, is set to open on H Street. The village is...
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
Sacramento Observer
Mayor Announces $2 Million In Housing-Related Assistance For Oak Park Residents
Oak Park residents will soon have financial assistance for housing-related expenses through the Aggie Square Project, a joint initiative between the City of Sacramento, University of California, Davis and Wexler Science & Technology. The funds will provide residents with assistance for expenses related to unexpected life occurrences, one-time costs associated...
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
Sacramento Observer
Black Developers Lead Elk Grove Affordable Housing Project
The weather Jan. 10 in Elk Grove was wet and stormy, the worst weather to break ground on a construction project. But developers and city officials still were celebrating. Notable figures such as Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and state Treasurer Fiona Ma donned hard hats and held shovels inside the Elk Grove Veterans Memorial Hall lobby alongside investors, developers and construction company representatives. They held a symbolic groundbreaking, the weather having forced a pivot from the construction site.
Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts
SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
Lawsuit against city and county claims homeless camps on Sacramento sidewalks violates disability rights
SACRAMENTO — It's a new legal frontier in the fight to take action against the homeless epidemic in Sacramento.Sacramento's disabled community is suing the city and county to clear the sidewalks of encampments they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.Chester McNabb is one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. He uses a motorized scooter to get around Sacramento. McNabb is suing the city and county for allowing so many homeless on sidewalks, compromising his access and safety. He is seeking both jurisdictions to clear space."I just don't want to find myself in an unrepairable situation," McNabb said."They...
KCRA.com
‘Shot heard around the world’: How a global tech company’s move to Rancho Cordova could change future of region
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — This week's announcement ofSolidigm, a global leader in NAND flash memory solutions, locating its headquarters in the city of Rancho Cordova could instantly change the economic future of the region, according to some business leaders. "This is a shot heard around the world," said Barry...
khn.org
‘The Country Is Watching’: California Homeless Crisis Looms as Gov. Newsom Eyes Political Future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it’s hard to square California’s $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted...
IRS to hold Saturday office hours at Sacramento center once a month
(KTXL) — Beginning Feb. 11, the IRS will have Saturday office hours once a month at certain locations in order to help Californians during tax season. Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Sacramento and Stockton will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11; no appointment is needed. •Video Above: New entertainment, hospitality destination […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County District Attorney's Office accepting citizens academy applications
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is accepting applications for its 2023 spring citizens academy. . The Placer County District Attorney’s Citizens Academy is a nine-week program that offers accelerated courses each week. Placer County residents will learn about the District Attorney’s Office, its role within the criminal justice...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families
Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
proclaimerscv.com
Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months
Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day. Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works. The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day.
Daly City family sentenced after running decade-long human trafficking ring out of daycare
The attorney general said that the family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S., trafficking many of the victims by threatening arrest and deportation.
KCRA.com
Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
