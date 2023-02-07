Read full article on original website
10 things to know as Kansas State plays at Texas Tech
Two dozen games into the college basketball season has been sparse time enough for certain teams to bear out a distinct identity. A thorough character examination is occasionally in order. For Kansas State, it failed a midterm exam with Texas’ Feb. 4 visit. Finals loom in only 30 days....
WATCH: Big 12's early exits 'a good thing for everyone'
In last week's episode of Country Roads Confidential, we discussed the futures of Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12 and shared our doubts that the duo would in fact be in the Big 12 for two more seasons. Sure enough, the Big 12 announced Thursday that the Longhorns and Sooners will depart after the 2023-24 year and pay $100 million to do so a year earlier than previously expected.
Huskers making early impression on Texas defensive lineman
The latest on the Huskers and a Texas defensive lineman.
Three questions for Texas A&M, SEC before new football scheduling format is released
A new SEC football scheduling format is coming sooner than expected. Texas and Oklahoma negotiated a deal to leave the Big 12 one year early and join the SEC in time for the 2024 season, the conference announced Thursday. The SEC has yet to announce what its new conference scheduling...
What will happen in 2024?
On Thursday evening, news broke that Texas and Oklahoma will now join the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2024, rather than 2025 as was originally planned. The Longhorns and Sooners are going to pay a combined $100 million plus to depart the Big 12 early and join the top conference in college football season after next. This fits in well with other big changes in college football. Southern Cal and UCLA will join the Big Ten for 2024 and the College Football Playoff will expand to 12. So, 2023 will be the final season of how the sport has operated in the SEC and elsewhere for a good portion of the last three decades (and in the case of the playoff, nearly a decade).
Daily Delivery: Eventually, Kansas State will have to step up its pay scale for important coaches
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's become obvious that Kansas State will have to battle to keep head coaches Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang at K-State in the future, but don't forget that the school's football and men's basketball programs also lean on important assistant coaches and coordinators who are also vital to the programs' success and are also likely to be targeted by schools with larger budgets in the near future.
