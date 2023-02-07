ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nasa’s Webb telescope helps identify energy source behind strange colliding galaxies

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZYHj_0kep3Zhj00

Astronomers have identified the precise location of the powerful energy source behind a luminous merging galaxy hundreds of millions of light years away.

The main energy source behind this colliding galaxy IIZw096 – located about 500 million light years away near the constellation Delphinus – had been shrouded by cosmic dust, say researchers, including those from Hiroshima University in Japan.

While the energy source was first identified previously about a decade ago, now using the more advanced James Webb Space Telescope, scientists have pinpointed the exact location of what they call the “engine” of the merging galaxy.

The findings, published recently in the The Astrophysical Journal Letters, unravel where the majority of the visible radiation from the colliding system emerges.

“The James Webb Space Telescope has brought us completely new views of the universe thanks to it having the highest ever spatial resolution and sensitivity in the infrared,” study corresponding author Hanae Inami said.

“We wanted to find the ‘engine’ that powers this merging galaxy system. We knew that this source was deeply hidden by cosmic dust, so we could not use visible or ultraviolet light to find it,” Dr Inami explained.

But observing the emission from these merging galaxies in the mid-infrared wavelength using the Webb telescope, scientists could find that this “engine” behind the collision “outshines everything else”.

When galaxies collide, their constituent stars, planets and other celestial bodies smash into each other, but these cosmic collisions only emit radiation in the infrared range that has longer wavelengths than the light visible to humans.

In previous studies in 2010 using the Spitzer Space Telescope, astronomers could not identify the exact location of the main source – engine – of the radiation due to the telescope’s limited resolution.

But with the Webb telescope, they found that this engine is responsible for the bulk of the mid-infrared emission, which accounts for up to 70 per cent of the total infrared emission of the system.

Astronomers could also find that this energy source has a relatively very small radius no larger than 570 light years – only a tiny fraction of the colliding system that spans 65,000 light years across.

Scientists liken this proportion to “a speck of pepper on the white of a fried egg”.

“It is intriguing that this compact source, far from the galactic centers, dominates the infrared luminosity of the system,” said Thomas Bohn, another co-author of the study.

The findings, according to researchers, also reveal the potential of the Webb telescope to open door towards identifying heavily dust-obscured cosmic energy sources.

“Future planned spectroscopic observations of IIZw096 will provide additional information on the nature of the dust, ionized gas, and warm molecular gas in and around the disturbed region of this luminous merging galaxy,” Dr Inami added.

Comments / 0

Related
Rex Ravita II

NASA detects the biggest explosion ever recorded

Astronomers across the globe were awestruck as multiple telescopes both on the ground and orbiting the Earth detected an unbelievably large gamma-ray burst (GRB). In October 2022, an "unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation" swept over planet Earth, according to NASA.
MySanAntonio

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Joel Eisenberg

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
earth.com

New signals identified in the search for extraterrestrial life

If they’re out there, then why haven’t we found them yet? New research led by undergraduate student Peter Ma at the University of Toronto, along with scientific research institutions around the world, has uncovered eight previously unidentified signals of interest. The study used a dataset that had previously...
Vice

We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It

You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
WASHINGTON STATE
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy