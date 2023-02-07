Read full article on original website
baylorlariat.com
Baylor softball hits the road to Vegas for Rebel Kickoff, season-opener
Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore has seen a lot in his 22 years with the green and gold. As Moore and the Bears gear up for the Rebel Kickoff, he said he’s expecting plenty of laughs on this road trip. “This bunch makes me happy to come to...
baylorlariat.com
No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis falls to rival No. 3 TCU in midweek match
No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis looked to take down one of the best teams in the nation on Wednesday night in the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, but No. 3 Texas Christian University came in strong and took down the Bears 4-1. Coming off of a hard home loss against...
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
baylorlariat.com
Trio of guards lead No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball in 82-72 win over Oklahoma
Three of No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball’s guards combined for 62 points as the Bears took down the University of Oklahoma 82-72 Wednesday night in the Ferrell Center. Freshman guard Keyonte George led the way with 23 points, redshirt senior guard Adam Flagler followed with 20 and redshirt freshman Langston Love had 19 off the bench.
baylorlariat.com
First Black graduates statues to be unveiled April 4
Baylor is set to hold the unveiling ceremony of their memorabilia statues honoring the Rev. Robert Gilbert and Barbara Walker — the university’s first Black graduates — on April 4. Artist Benjamin Victor has been working on this project since he was selected over a year ago.
baylorlariat.com
Discipleship ministry seeking leader applicants to mentor class of 2027
Pathway — a discipleship ministry that guides freshmen throughout their transition into college and helps them in their walk with Christ — is accepting leader applications through Feb. 15. The ministry, which is only a few years old, got its start during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fall 2020,...
baylorlariat.com
No. 16 Oklahoma pushes past Baylor women’s basketball in OT thriller, 98-92
Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen didn’t sugar coat it after her team lost a heartbreaking contest to No. 16 University of Oklahoma in the Big 12’s first overtime game of the year. The Bears led for 39 minutes, 14 seconds of a 45-minute game but ultimately fell short to the Sooners 98-92 Tuesday night in the Ferrell Center.
baylorlariat.com
No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball gears up for season end
As the regular season winds down, No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball finds itself in a good position as it enters the final stretch of conference play. The Bears have won seven of their last eight games, half of their remaining games are at home and redshirt senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the reigning Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Year, has returned from an injury.
baylorlariat.com
African-American Studies AP course to not be taught at Waco ISD
Waco schools currently do not intend to include the AP course on African American Studies that was recently blocked by the state of Florida late January 2023, Dr. Deena Cornblum, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction with Waco Education, said. “Waco ISD does intend to include the AP African American...
fox44news.com
Four members of Harker Heights Football team take part in Signing Day
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (FOX 44) — After a district championship win and a deep run into the postseason, four more members of the Harker Heights Football team signed with college programs on Wednesday. The four football Knights are:. Christopher Robinson -Kilgore Junior College. Evan Collazo – Southwestern. Lamarian...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Feb. 10 – 15
How I Got Over | Feb. 9 – 11 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $25 tickets | Waco Civic Theater presents the music of Mahalia Jackson, legendary gospel singer. Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 11 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.
baylorlariat.com
Biden’s secretary of veterans affairs talks to active duty, Baylor veteran students
Secretary Denis R. McDonough of Veterans Affairs (VA) spoke to Baylor students and faculty on Thursday, Feb. 9 about the PACT Act, a new law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances. In an exclusive interview with the Lariat and LTVN, Secretary McDonough said he...
baylorlariat.com
Financial aid service, Baylor One Stop, finds home on SUB third floor
Baylor One Stop, a service aimed at providing financial aid assistance to students, has moved to the third floor of the Bill Daniel Student Union Center (SUB) after having been previously located at the Clifton Robinson Tower. The financial aid assistance program offers a “concierge-like” service to students who are...
baylorlariat.com
Families-in-residence provide students with home away from home
In residence halls dominated by Baylor students, there resides faculty-in-residence (FIR), the university’s faculty members who choose to live among the students. Though few and far between, these members of Baylor’s residential communities are greatly cherished and impact the lives of many students simply by being present. Brooks...
baylorlariat.com
Sociology professor shows racial division should be fought by listening to each other
Baylor University is growing its diversity, and Dr. George Yancey, professor of social sciences, recognizes the importance of fostering an environment of respect to build strong interracial connections. Yancey’s book — “Beyond Racial Division: A Unifying Alternative to Colorblindness and Antiracism” — received Christianity Today’s 2022 award for book of...
baylorlariat.com
Students connect with public, private sectors at spring Career Day
The Career Center hosted the spring semester Career Day Wednesday at the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB) and Cashion Building. Students looking for jobs and internship opportunities attended the event to learn more about jobs that are available for this summer and beyond. “The goal of career day is to...
Get Ready for the Black Business Awards Coming to Killeen, Texas
Black excellence is showing up and showing out all through Killeen, Texas. I get so excited about this time of year because the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce hosts the Black Business Awards. This event is so important for all entrepreneurs and business owners of color in our area, and I love to see people come out to support and be a part of something so inspiring.
fox44news.com
VA Secretary to visit Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will be visiting VA facilities in Killeen and Waco this Thursday. Accodring to the Department of Veterans Affairs, McDonugh will talk with staff and Veterans, and also discuss the care and benefits being provided. He will participate in the PACT Act hiring fair in Waco at 10:20 a.m. in order to recruit staff to process claims under the new law.
fox44news.com
Texas HHSC hosting job fair for Waco Center for Youth
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is inviting qualified jobseekers to learn more about a career working for the state during three hiring events this February. The Waco Center for Youth is looking to fill multiple positions – including nurses, psychiatric nursing...
City of Temple to host Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announces it will be hosting the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After a couple years of cancellations due to Covid-19 and a lack of planning, the popular airshow is set to make it's return in 2023.
