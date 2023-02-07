Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Exceeds $10 Million in Grants Giving
The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara (WFSB) will soon vote to distribute a record $925,000 grants pool to local nonprofits in 2023, bringing the collective giving organization’s total donating to more than $10.4 million since it was formed in 2004. “We’re delighted to be reaching this major milestone...
Noozhawk
Allan Hancock College Unleashes Bulldog Bow-WOW Event for Students
Students at Allan Hancock College can have fun while learning about programs and services at a Bulldog Bow-WOW event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Mechanics Bank Student Center (bldg. G) on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive. Bulldog Bow-WOW offers new and current Hancock students a...
Noozhawk
Make Your Nominations for Carpinterian, Jr. Carpinterian of Year
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is taking nominations for Carpinterian of the Year and Junior Carpinterian of the Year, who will be honored at the 64th Annual Carpinteria Community Awards Gala in April. The event will be held 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Opens Nominations for 80th Person of the Year Awards
Organizers of the 80th Person of the Year Awards are requesting nominations of individuals or families who have gone above and beyond to benefit the Santa Barbara community, who exemplify the spirit of volunteerism or who demonstrate selfless leadership. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites the community at large to nominate...
Noozhawk
Community Center Serves Guadalupe, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast
Thanks to a partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast and the city of Guadalupe, the newly renovated community center at LeRoy Park is now the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse. This is the third Boys & Girls Club clubhouse operating in Guadalupe. The Memorandum of Understanding between...
Noozhawk
All Saints-by-the-Sea Church Giving $65,000 to Assist Transition House
All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church of Montecito is making a $65,000 donation along with a volunteer commitment toward supporting Transition House of Santa Barbara’s Three Stage Housing Program. The housing program provides assistance to local homeless families by offering shelter for those in immediate need, and teaching the life skills...
Noozhawk
Goleta Council Awards Construction Contract for Community Center Seismic Retrofit Project
The Goleta City Council awarded a construction contract Tuesday evening for the Goleta Valley Community Center seismic retrofit project, which, upon completion, will allow the auditorium and dining room to reopen. Those two areas of the community center have been closed since February 2021 following a seismic evaluation of the...
Noozhawk
Casa del Herrero Sets Garden Hours for Members Only
For the first time, Casa del Herrero members will have exclusive access to self-guided garden hours on designated days. The Our Garden is Your Garden membership benefit begins in March. Reservations are required and picnics are encouraged. Reservation fees vary by membership level, and all members can include guests in...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series Showcases Young Local Musicians
The Santa Ynez Valley Concert series will present its first Young Artist Showcase, Beethoven and His Contemporaries, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. The free concert will feature top talent from Santa Barbara County private teaching studios who were recommended by their...
Noozhawk
Housing Authority of City of Santa Barbara Names Good Samaritan Shelter Partner of Year
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) recently honored Good Samaritan Shelter as its 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year. HACSB created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better. Supportive services provided...
Noozhawk
Closeted Treasures for Sale at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a sale featuring treasures from closets around town, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. The stand-alone event is an expansion of the popular Out of the Closet booth at the museum’s annual winter holiday sale. Items for sale in that booth come from people in the community who want to benefit the museum’s Anthropology Department collections and research.
Noozhawk
Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project
A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
Noozhawk
Larry J. Feinberg to Retire as Head of Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Larry J. Feinberg, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz director and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), will retire after 15 years at SBMA, the museum has announced. Feinberg will retire later this year, but will continue in his position through a transition process that will start with a formal search for his successor.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Joins SLO’s Plan for Regional Seawater Desalination Facility
San Luis Obispo County is in the early days of planning a regional desalination facility, and Santa Barbara County has decided to participate in the development study and be evaluated as a potential partner in the project. SLO’s first phase is gathering information and seeing what other water agencies might...
Santa Barbara County Disaster Recovery Assistance Centers to close mid February
The south county Disaster Recovery Assistance Center at Direct Relief will officially close Feb. 15 following a temporary two-day closure. while the north county center in Santa Maria will close Feb. 26. The post Santa Barbara County Disaster Recovery Assistance Centers to close mid February appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
January flooding displaced 46 in Guadalupe, community pulls together to help
Neighbor helping neighbor. That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria City Council Clears the Way for 443-Unit Betteravia Place Development
The Santa Maria City Council cleared the way Tuesday night for 443 market-rate rental units to be built at the Betteravia Place development after airing concerns about traffic and other issues. Council members voted 3-1 to approve several items, including planned development permits for the MBK Rental Living residential project...
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Office Adds Four Employees, Promotes Seven Staff Members
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6 welcomed four new employees and congratulated seven employees on their promotions. In a ceremony held in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, and attended by family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Bill Brown introduced the newest Sheriff’s Office team members:
Cancer-causing chemical found in soil at 4 sites in SLO. What’s being done about it?
The toxic chemical was used by San Luis Obispo dry cleaning companies for decades.
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
