ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Exceeds $10 Million in Grants Giving

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara (WFSB) will soon vote to distribute a record $925,000 grants pool to local nonprofits in 2023, bringing the collective giving organization’s total donating to more than $10.4 million since it was formed in 2004. “We’re delighted to be reaching this major milestone...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Allan Hancock College Unleashes Bulldog Bow-WOW Event for Students

Students at Allan Hancock College can have fun while learning about programs and services at a Bulldog Bow-WOW event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Mechanics Bank Student Center (bldg. G) on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive. Bulldog Bow-WOW offers new and current Hancock students a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Make Your Nominations for Carpinterian, Jr. Carpinterian of Year

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is taking nominations for Carpinterian of the Year and Junior Carpinterian of the Year, who will be honored at the 64th Annual Carpinteria Community Awards Gala in April. The event will be held 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

All Saints-by-the-Sea Church Giving $65,000 to Assist Transition House

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church of Montecito is making a $65,000 donation along with a volunteer commitment toward supporting Transition House of Santa Barbara’s Three Stage Housing Program. The housing program provides assistance to local homeless families by offering shelter for those in immediate need, and teaching the life skills...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Casa del Herrero Sets Garden Hours for Members Only

For the first time, Casa del Herrero members will have exclusive access to self-guided garden hours on designated days. The Our Garden is Your Garden membership benefit begins in March. Reservations are required and picnics are encouraged. Reservation fees vary by membership level, and all members can include guests in...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series Showcases Young Local Musicians

The Santa Ynez Valley Concert series will present its first Young Artist Showcase, Beethoven and His Contemporaries, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. The free concert will feature top talent from Santa Barbara County private teaching studios who were recommended by their...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Noozhawk

Closeted Treasures for Sale at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a sale featuring treasures from closets around town, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. The stand-alone event is an expansion of the popular Out of the Closet booth at the museum’s annual winter holiday sale. Items for sale in that booth come from people in the community who want to benefit the museum’s Anthropology Department collections and research.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project

A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Larry J. Feinberg to Retire as Head of Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Larry J. Feinberg, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz director and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), will retire after 15 years at SBMA, the museum has announced. Feinberg will retire later this year, but will continue in his position through a transition process that will start with a formal search for his successor.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy