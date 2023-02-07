The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a sale featuring treasures from closets around town, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. The stand-alone event is an expansion of the popular Out of the Closet booth at the museum’s annual winter holiday sale. Items for sale in that booth come from people in the community who want to benefit the museum’s Anthropology Department collections and research.

