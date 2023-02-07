Read full article on original website
Specialty crop block grants available
South Dakota farmers, researchers and organizations have until March 24 to apply for USDA Specialty Crop Block Grants. The grants can be used for projects focused on expanding crop production and research, and market access. USDA says projects could receive funding up to three years starting when the new fiscal year begins in the fall. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources is hosting an informational Q&A session on the grants next Thursday.
Hoosier farmers discuss policy priorities with lawmakers
As the 2023 Indiana General Assembly session continues, Hoosier corn and soybean farmers are highlighting policy priorities that impact their operations. Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership and Policy Committee Chair Keevin Lemenager, a farmer from Monrovia, says some potential legislation that could impact farmers is top of mind. “The biofuels tax...
Wisconsin’s farmer-led watershed grants likely smaller this year
An Extension coordinator for Wisconsin’s farmer-led watershed groups says more groups will mean less funding for some. Anna James tells Brownfield there are now 43 funded farmer-led groups this year. “There’s more popularity within the program. There are more new groups who are applying for funding, and so the existing groups are trying to figure out how they’re going to make their little piece of pie fit as much as what they can.”
Missouri Soybean Association seeks update to state biodiesel tax credit
The Missouri Soybean Association is asking state lawmakers to make it easier for the state’s seven biodiesel plants to use the biodiesel production tax credit. The current tax credit is for 2 cents per gallon of biodiesel blend of between 5 to 10%, and 5 cents per gallon of biodiesel blend of between 10 to 20% sold and dispensed at the service station during the tax year. Having this production tax credit in place makes soybean oil more affordable for biodiesel producers, because of competition from oil refiners to use the feedstock for other fuels, like renewable diesel.
Keystone Pipeline Owner Blames Kansas Spill on Faulty Weld, Estimates $480M Remediation Cost
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Keystone oil pipeline’s massive spill in northern Kansas was likely caused by a faulty welding job, the company that owns the pipeline said Thursday. Federal regulators in December ordered Canada-based TC Energy to investigate the cause of the spill in Washington County, which dumped oil onto adjacent farmland and into Mill Creek.
$69M Boost: Program Aims to Support Kansas Entrepreneurs
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Officials with NetWork Kansas and the Kansas Department of Commerce said that a program funded for $69 million over the next nine years will help to strengthen the economic landscape for communities across Kansas. In 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury made the award to...
Top Commanders of Kansas National Guard, Kansas Highway Patrol to Retire
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly’s top general in the Kansas National Guard as well as the superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol set their retirement dates, officials said Wednesday. Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, who has held the position of adjutant general since April 2020, intends to step...
