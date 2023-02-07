ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven

Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals

Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police warn local Kia, Hyundai vehicle owners of viral Tik-Tok theft trend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local authorities are seeing an increase in car thefts following a viral challenge making its way through social media. The trend seen on Tik-Tik involves various models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, produced between 2010 through 2021, not equipped with an ignition immobilizer, which can allow thiefs to comprise the ignition using a USB cable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot

It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team

The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer. Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating …. The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

