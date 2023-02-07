Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
New affordable housing in Historic Westside opens Thursday
Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada will debut a six-unit building at Jefferson Avenue and E Street. NHSSN, with the help of the City of Las Vegas, purchased the property in 2019 and it's been renovated to make a dent in the housing crisis.
This is the plan to clean up Las Vegas homeless encampments, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas say homeless encampments are becoming a problem. “They clean it all out – a couple of days later, they’re all back,” said Lindsey, a resident at the Cottonwood Creek Apartment Complex on Desert Inn Road. “They don’t go far because they don’t have […]
Police: Las Vegas teenager accused of shooting intoxicated 17-year-old after house party in east valley
A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting another teenager after an altercation in the southeast valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
jammin1057.com
Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven
Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
Family affair for coffee roasting company in Boulder City
In Nevada Built: keeping Las Vegas caffeinated. Based in Boulder City, Colorado River Coffee Roasters has been serving Southern Nevada and beyond for 14 years.
Las Vegas man accused of stealing inventory scanners worth thousands from multiple Smith’s stores
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple inventory scanners from six Smith’s grocery stores across the valley over several months, according to an arrest report. Thomas Ward is facing six counts of burglary of a business and six counts of grand larceny, documents showed. On Sept. 26, 2022 around […]
8newsnow.com
Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
bouldercityreview.com
Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals
Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police warn local Kia, Hyundai vehicle owners of viral Tik-Tok theft trend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local authorities are seeing an increase in car thefts following a viral challenge making its way through social media. The trend seen on Tik-Tik involves various models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, produced between 2010 through 2021, not equipped with an ignition immobilizer, which can allow thiefs to comprise the ignition using a USB cable.
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot
It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
news3lv.com
Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
news3lv.com
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Brothers face charges in North Las Vegas beating, leading to man’s death
Police arrested two Las Vegas men after a man was hit over the head with a metal pole in North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas airport expects over 100,000 travelers this weekend as fans prepare for Super Bowl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport was busy all-day Thursday as people arrived to celebrate the big game. “Super Bowl baby,” said traveler from Hawaii Kiana Navarro. “To party for the Super Bowl,” said traveler from Canada Steve Kirkpatrick. This a common theme for travelers...
VIDEO: Vehicle fire on US 95 flyover in Spaghetti Bowl
8newsnow.com
Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team
The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer. Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating …. The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las...
VIDEO: Four-vehicle fire breaks out at Miracle Mile Shops parking garage on Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a four-vehicle fire that broke out Sunday in the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage.
