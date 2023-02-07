ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevistapress.com

Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner

Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

February VeloCity News

Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Community Clinic -“Love Your Heart”

Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Mobile Medical in collaboration with County San Diego joins the “Love Your Heart” movement to build better health, living safely, and a thriving region. Vista, CA -February is recognized as American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. During this month...
VISTA, CA
surfer.com

Weekend Forecast (Southern California)

Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Finalists Announced

Carlsbad, CA — February, 2023 The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce announces the finalists for the 2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction Awards. Winners will be announced at the Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Luncheon: Commemorate. Celebrate. Inspire. The luncheon will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.
CARLSBAD, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

South Vista Communities Newsletter

The city of Vista was founded on October 9, 1882, with the establishment of a. post office, and was incorporated on January 28, 1963. Good Shepherd Cemetery, proposed for an area off Buena Vista Drive at Keys Place, is working its. way through the County Planning & Development Services dept.
VISTA, CA
SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets

When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Sheriff’s Wellness Unit

New unit to promote wellness resources to Sheriff’s employees. It is more important than ever to support the health and wellness of all Sheriff employees. That support will help the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department retain employees who are better able to care for their families and serve our communities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy