Yardbarker

Volkanovski-Makhachev title bout headlines UFC 284

It's champion vs. champion in the main event of UFC 284. Saturday night's event is headlined by the two undisputed best in their weight classes, both of whom have meritorious claims at pound-for-pound No. 1. The card in Perth, Australia, will be headlined by one of Australia's own in featherweight...
MiddleEasy

Bruce Buffer Recalls Getting Humbled By Royce Gracie During Sparring Session

Bruce Buffer once got into a sparring session with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Royce Gracie – and it went exactly how you thought it did. Buffer is better known for being one of the greatest combat sports introducers of all time after his historic run with the UFC. Buffer has been announcing for the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion since 1996.
MMAmania.com

Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
MMAmania.com

Khamzat Chimaev expects to face Robert Whittaker next after Paulo Costa ‘ran away’

Khamzat Chimaev might be off to Middleweight for his next time out. The No. 3-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight contender has shown versatility between weight classes during his meteoric rise. Unfortunately for Chimaev, he was too versatile for his last appearance, missing weight by a ridiculous 7.5 pounds for a scheduled showdown versus Nate Diaz.
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 media day video | Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 mixed martial arts (MMA) event airing this Sat. night (Feb. 11, 2023) on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) with an early Sunday morning start for local residents due to the discrepancy in time zones.
The Independent

Eddie Hearn to meet Conor McGregor in Dublin for Taylor vs Serrano talks

Eddie Hearn has said he will fly to Dublin to meet Conor McGregor on Monday, after the UFC star offered to help pay fees that would bring Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 to Croke Park.Taylor narrowly outpointed Serrano last April in the biggest women’s fight in boxing history, with a plan ensuing to stage a rematch at Croke Park – an 82,000-capacity stadium in Taylor’s native Ireland.The rematch has now been set for 20 May in Dublin, where Croke Park is situated, but Taylor’s promoter Hearn admitted said week that the stadium would prove too expensive a venue....
MMA Fighting

UFC 284 broadcast team features Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz sitting in for Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier

The upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view will have a different broadcast team than usual with both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier sitting out the card in Perth, Australia. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and ex-bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will instead call the fights alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik on Saturday. Megan Olivi will serve as the onsite reporter.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski press conference | Video

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski is just days away and six of the main card fighters appeared at the official pre-fight press conference in Perth, Australia. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, Yair Rodríguez, Josh Emmett, Jack Della Maddalena, and Randy Brown all appeared alongside Jon Anik to pump the fans up for Saturday night.
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev says he’s “the best MMA fighter” in the world, despite Alexander Volkanovski being atop pound-for-pound rankings

Islam Makhachev isn’t sold on Alexander Volkanovski being the best fighter in the UFC. Volkanovski – who’s the current featherweight champion – is ranked number one on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings. However, Makhachev who is defending his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284 against Volkanovski believes he is the best fighter in the world and will prove that on Saturday.

