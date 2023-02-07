Eddie Hearn has said he will fly to Dublin to meet Conor McGregor on Monday, after the UFC star offered to help pay fees that would bring Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 to Croke Park.Taylor narrowly outpointed Serrano last April in the biggest women’s fight in boxing history, with a plan ensuing to stage a rematch at Croke Park – an 82,000-capacity stadium in Taylor’s native Ireland.The rematch has now been set for 20 May in Dublin, where Croke Park is situated, but Taylor’s promoter Hearn admitted said week that the stadium would prove too expensive a venue....

5 HOURS AGO