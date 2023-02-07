Read full article on original website
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
UFC 284 broadcast set: New commentary team debuts with Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier not on call
The second numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 284 on Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the...
Volkanovski-Makhachev title bout headlines UFC 284
It's champion vs. champion in the main event of UFC 284. Saturday night's event is headlined by the two undisputed best in their weight classes, both of whom have meritorious claims at pound-for-pound No. 1. The card in Perth, Australia, will be headlined by one of Australia's own in featherweight...
Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino meet in WBC lightweight eliminator on April 8th
By Brian Webber: Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino will be squaring off in a WBC lightweight title eliminator two months from now on April 8th in the main event to force their way to a title shot against undisputed champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Stevenson-Yoshino will headline...
Bruce Buffer Recalls Getting Humbled By Royce Gracie During Sparring Session
Bruce Buffer once got into a sparring session with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Royce Gracie – and it went exactly how you thought it did. Buffer is better known for being one of the greatest combat sports introducers of all time after his historic run with the UFC. Buffer has been announcing for the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion since 1996.
When does the fifth season of the PFL start? Date, matchups & channel of PFL 2023 season opener
Following an exciting 2022 campaign, the Professional Fighters League will look to pick up where it left off in 2023. The PFL announced its return with a slate of events starting in April. Fights on April 1, April 7, and April 14 will take place inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Nevada.
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?
The world is set to witness one of the finest combat sports events at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2023, when homeboy Alexander Volkanovski will square off against the Daghestani fighter Islam Makhachev. After lifting the lightweight title at UFC 280 against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira,...
Michael Page returns, faces Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 on March 10
The upcoming Bellator 292 fight card, which is set to go down on March 10, 2023 in San Jose, Calif., has been give a huge shot of star-power as former Welterweight title challenger, Michael Page, will face off against Goiti Yamauchi in a main card bout. Page was last seen...
Islam Makhachev expects ‘smart guy’ Michael Chandler to retire with a win over Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Michael Chandler sticking around for much longer. Chandler said it himself when arriving in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2021, he’s not here for a long time, but a good time. His next match up against Conor McGregor will deliver exactly what he hoped for after knocking out Dan Hooker in his Octagon debut.
Khamzat Chimaev expects to face Robert Whittaker next after Paulo Costa ‘ran away’
Khamzat Chimaev might be off to Middleweight for his next time out. The No. 3-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight contender has shown versatility between weight classes during his meteoric rise. Unfortunately for Chimaev, he was too versatile for his last appearance, missing weight by a ridiculous 7.5 pounds for a scheduled showdown versus Nate Diaz.
UFC 284 media day video | Makhachev vs. Volkanovski
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 mixed martial arts (MMA) event airing this Sat. night (Feb. 11, 2023) on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) with an early Sunday morning start for local residents due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Jim Miller gets Alexander Hernandez as late replacement opponent for UFC Vegas 69
Jim Miller finally has a new opponent for UFC Vegas 69. Alexander Hernandez will step in on short notice to face Miller on the card being held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Feb. 17 after Gabriel Benitez was forced out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.
Eddie Hearn to meet Conor McGregor in Dublin for Taylor vs Serrano talks
Eddie Hearn has said he will fly to Dublin to meet Conor McGregor on Monday, after the UFC star offered to help pay fees that would bring Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 to Croke Park.Taylor narrowly outpointed Serrano last April in the biggest women’s fight in boxing history, with a plan ensuing to stage a rematch at Croke Park – an 82,000-capacity stadium in Taylor’s native Ireland.The rematch has now been set for 20 May in Dublin, where Croke Park is situated, but Taylor’s promoter Hearn admitted said week that the stadium would prove too expensive a venue....
UFC 284 broadcast team features Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz sitting in for Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier
The upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view will have a different broadcast team than usual with both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier sitting out the card in Perth, Australia. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and ex-bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will instead call the fights alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik on Saturday. Megan Olivi will serve as the onsite reporter.
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski press conference | Video
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski is just days away and six of the main card fighters appeared at the official pre-fight press conference in Perth, Australia. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, Yair Rodríguez, Josh Emmett, Jack Della Maddalena, and Randy Brown all appeared alongside Jon Anik to pump the fans up for Saturday night.
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
Terri Harper to defend 154-pound title vs. Cecilia Braekhus
Terri Harper will defender her WBA junior middleweight title against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, Matchroom Boxing announced on Thursday.
Islam Makhachev says he’s “the best MMA fighter” in the world, despite Alexander Volkanovski being atop pound-for-pound rankings
Islam Makhachev isn’t sold on Alexander Volkanovski being the best fighter in the UFC. Volkanovski – who’s the current featherweight champion – is ranked number one on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings. However, Makhachev who is defending his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284 against Volkanovski believes he is the best fighter in the world and will prove that on Saturday.
