Specialty crop block grants available
South Dakota farmers, researchers and organizations have until March 24 to apply for USDA Specialty Crop Block Grants. The grants can be used for projects focused on expanding crop production and research, and market access. USDA says projects could receive funding up to three years starting when the new fiscal year begins in the fall. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources is hosting an informational Q&A session on the grants next Thursday.
IDNR announces its fishing for instructors
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you like fishing, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) may have the perfect job for you. On their Facebook page, IDNR said they are hiring fishing instructors to be their boots on the ground at clinics around the state. These positions are perfect for teachers, retirees, students and others who […]
Local banker selected to participate in Future Leaders Alliance
MORRIS – Brittany Herman, commercial banking specialist with Grundy Bank, has been selected to participate in the Future Leaders Alliance offered through the Illinois Bankers Association. This 14-month leadership program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of new and promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.
Reactivate Illinois community solar program enrollment begins
Illinois residents can begin reaping the benefits of solar power offsetting steadily rising energy prices on their utility bills. Solstice Power Technologies, a customer management platform for community solar development, this week is beginning to enroll subscribers on three low-to-moderate-income (LMI) community solar projects developed by Reactivate, a joint venture of developer Invenergy and Lafayette Square, an impact investment fund.
Hoosier farmers discuss policy priorities with lawmakers
As the 2023 Indiana General Assembly session continues, Hoosier corn and soybean farmers are highlighting policy priorities that impact their operations. Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership and Policy Committee Chair Keevin Lemenager, a farmer from Monrovia, says some potential legislation that could impact farmers is top of mind. “The biofuels tax...
Program aims to attract more teachers for rural areas of Illinois
(The Center Square) – An Illinois program aims to address teacher shortages in rural communities and encourage more student-community engagement. Since its inception in 2019, the Monmouth Rural Education Initiatives program has worked with more than 150 students at the liberal arts college, three dozen of which went on to become teachers in Illinois. The program includes place-based teaching sites that provide classrooms where students focus on their local communities.
Wisconsin’s farmer-led watershed grants likely smaller this year
An Extension coordinator for Wisconsin’s farmer-led watershed groups says more groups will mean less funding for some. Anna James tells Brownfield there are now 43 funded farmer-led groups this year. “There’s more popularity within the program. There are more new groups who are applying for funding, and so the existing groups are trying to figure out how they’re going to make their little piece of pie fit as much as what they can.”
Ameresco to develop solar facility at abandoned Illinois landfill
Renewable energy developer Ameresco said Thursday it would work with officials in Illinois to develop a 5-megawatt solar power facility at an abandoned landfill.
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Missouri Soybean Association seeks update to state biodiesel tax credit
The Missouri Soybean Association is asking state lawmakers to make it easier for the state’s seven biodiesel plants to use the biodiesel production tax credit. The current tax credit is for 2 cents per gallon of biodiesel blend of between 5 to 10%, and 5 cents per gallon of biodiesel blend of between 10 to 20% sold and dispensed at the service station during the tax year. Having this production tax credit in place makes soybean oil more affordable for biodiesel producers, because of competition from oil refiners to use the feedstock for other fuels, like renewable diesel.
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded pension liability of $80.6 billion among two different tiers of employees. Tier 1 is...
Gov. Pritzker announces more board, commission appointments
Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the following appointments in his administration:. Marlon McClinton will serve as a Member on the Illinois Community College Board.* McClinton serves as the President and CEO of Utilivate Technologies, providing energy management and evaluation, measurement and verification services to utilities, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government agencies across the country. McClinton has been recognized for his skilled leadership, inviting engagement and participation from under-served and under-represented communities in utility energy efficiency programs. He serves on the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board and Chairs the Continuous Improvement Committee. McClinton earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois and his Master of Science and Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.
Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide
If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election. JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.
Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
Monthly diaper allowance bill proposed by Illinois legislators
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democratic legislators in both chambers are proposing a monthly allowance of diapers for families in need. The proposed bills will allow parents to get $70 a month per child in the Senate’s version of the bill and $30 in the House’s version of the bill if they meet eligibility requirements. “No […]
Keystone Pipeline Owner Blames Kansas Spill on Faulty Weld, Estimates $480M Remediation Cost
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Keystone oil pipeline’s massive spill in northern Kansas was likely caused by a faulty welding job, the company that owns the pipeline said Thursday. Federal regulators in December ordered Canada-based TC Energy to investigate the cause of the spill in Washington County, which dumped oil onto adjacent farmland and into Mill Creek.
7 Perks of Having an Illinois BASSET Certification Card
Do you want to enter the exciting world of bartending as a career? If that’s the case, you should get your BASSET certification. A program called BASSET (Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training) is also required for people who sell or serve alcoholic drinks in Illinois. It...
MAC growing along with Michigan production
Michigan Agricultural Commodities is investing in expansion projects to help keep pace with larger crops in Michigan. Vice Present of Merchandising Robert Geers tells Brownfield Middleton’s organic corn facility is adding a 200,000-bushel grain bin and improvements for faster receiving and drier capacity. “We continue to see exponential growth...
$69M Boost: Program Aims to Support Kansas Entrepreneurs
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Officials with NetWork Kansas and the Kansas Department of Commerce said that a program funded for $69 million over the next nine years will help to strengthen the economic landscape for communities across Kansas. In 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury made the award to...
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
