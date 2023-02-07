Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the following appointments in his administration:. Marlon McClinton will serve as a Member on the Illinois Community College Board.* McClinton serves as the President and CEO of Utilivate Technologies, providing energy management and evaluation, measurement and verification services to utilities, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government agencies across the country. McClinton has been recognized for his skilled leadership, inviting engagement and participation from under-served and under-represented communities in utility energy efficiency programs. He serves on the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board and Chairs the Continuous Improvement Committee. McClinton earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois and his Master of Science and Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO