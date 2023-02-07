According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, fuel prices were down across the board this past week. As of Wednesday, Feb. 8, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.29, a five-cent drop from last week and only two cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was down five cents to $3.45 per gallon. Iowa retail diesel prices averaged $4.21 per gallon, an eight-cent drop on the week but 60 cents over last year’s prices. The national average for diesel stood at $4.60 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged from $2.16. As for heating fuels, propane prices held steady at $1.94 per gallon, home heating oil prices fell 14 cents to $3.57 per gallon, and natural gas prices dropped 13 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site to $2.44 per MMBtu.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO