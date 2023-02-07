Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Specialty crop block grants available
South Dakota farmers, researchers and organizations have until March 24 to apply for USDA Specialty Crop Block Grants. The grants can be used for projects focused on expanding crop production and research, and market access. USDA says projects could receive funding up to three years starting when the new fiscal year begins in the fall. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources is hosting an informational Q&A session on the grants next Thursday.
kiow.com
Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
KCCI.com
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
kmaland.com
Summit claims another pipeline milestone
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers
An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday. “I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol […] The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
adastraradio.com
Hoosier farmers discuss policy priorities with lawmakers
As the 2023 Indiana General Assembly session continues, Hoosier corn and soybean farmers are highlighting policy priorities that impact their operations. Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership and Policy Committee Chair Keevin Lemenager, a farmer from Monrovia, says some potential legislation that could impact farmers is top of mind. “The biofuels tax...
kiwaradio.com
Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Says Carbon Pipeline Will Benefit Farmers
Ames, Iowa — Summit Carbon Solutions wants to lay a carbon pipeline across parts of Iowa, though some landowners refuse to sign easement agreements. Lee Blank, Summit Carbon Solutions Chief Executive Officer, tells KIWA what the carbon pipeline will do. He says once the carbon is captured it will...
adastraradio.com
Keystone Pipeline Owner Blames Kansas Spill on Faulty Weld, Estimates $480M Remediation Cost
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Keystone oil pipeline’s massive spill in northern Kansas was likely caused by a faulty welding job, the company that owns the pipeline said Thursday. Federal regulators in December ordered Canada-based TC Energy to investigate the cause of the spill in Washington County, which dumped oil onto adjacent farmland and into Mill Creek.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa farmers react to Brazilian farming trip
IARN — On my recent trip to Brazil, hosted by Commstock Investments, I had the chance to travel with a few Iowa farmers who came along on the trip to see what there was to learn about agriculture in Brazil. Having that perspective of being in the second largest Ag state in the U.S., gives them a chance to understand how Brazilians are different in their production.
kchanews.com
Volunteer Bald Eagle Nest Monitors Needed in Northeast Iowa
The Iowa DNR is looking for volunteers to help monitor bald eagle nests in several northeast Iowa counties. Program coordinator Stephanie Shepherd said, “With more than 1000 wildlife species in the state, we just don’t have enough staff in the DNR to adequately monitor all the vulnerable species that need attention. This is where community scientists play a crucial role.”
1230kfjb.com
Iowa Hunting Stats – DNR
According to Iowa DNR, Iowa’s 2022 deer harvest increased seven percent over the 2021 season, due, in part to the new Excess Tag January Antlerless Season approved by the Iowa Legislature last spring. Overall, hunters tagged deer at a rate of 30-35 percent which is similar to previous years, for a total reported harvest of more than 109,600 deer. Deer harvest varied regionally, with the north central and southeast regions seeing an increase over 2021. The far western counties and southwest region saw a decline in harvest, likely due to the recent outbreaks from EHD and from floods in the Missouri River valley.
WQAD
Iowa lawmakers considering proposal to double minimum wage
Right now, Iowa's minimum wage is set at $7.25 an hour. This proposal would increase it to $15 an hour.
adastraradio.com
Wisconsin’s farmer-led watershed grants likely smaller this year
An Extension coordinator for Wisconsin’s farmer-led watershed groups says more groups will mean less funding for some. Anna James tells Brownfield there are now 43 funded farmer-led groups this year. “There’s more popularity within the program. There are more new groups who are applying for funding, and so the existing groups are trying to figure out how they’re going to make their little piece of pie fit as much as what they can.”
1380kcim.com
Iowa Fuel Report: Feb. 8, 2023
According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, fuel prices were down across the board this past week. As of Wednesday, Feb. 8, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.29, a five-cent drop from last week and only two cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was down five cents to $3.45 per gallon. Iowa retail diesel prices averaged $4.21 per gallon, an eight-cent drop on the week but 60 cents over last year’s prices. The national average for diesel stood at $4.60 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged from $2.16. As for heating fuels, propane prices held steady at $1.94 per gallon, home heating oil prices fell 14 cents to $3.57 per gallon, and natural gas prices dropped 13 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site to $2.44 per MMBtu.
KGLO News
Change proposed in governor’s ‘Students First Act’ regarding testing requirements
DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa House are proposing a change in a state law passed just two weeks ago. Under that new law, private school students whose parents get state-funded savings accounts are required to take all required state and federal tests. The bill would keep the requirement for the annual Iowa Statewide Assessment of Students Progress, but it would be up to a private school parent to decide if their child takes other tests to track their literacy skills.
SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say
LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
klkntv.com
Officials say ‘combination of factors’ led to pipeline leak at Kansas-Nebraska border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – TC Energy determined that a “combination of factors” caused the Keystone pipeline spill near the Kansas-Nebraska border in December. In a statement released Thursday, TC Energy said stress on the pipe and a welding flaw were some of the factors that led to the leak, which was about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.
Yes, Iowa private school students receiving money through an Education Savings Account will have to take state and federal tests
IOWA, USA — Two weeks ago, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her "school choice" plan into law that creates a new Education Savings Account program. The bill gives every Iowa student the option of receiving $7,598 in state money each year to pay for private school. A News 8...
Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness
In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
