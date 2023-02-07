Read full article on original website
CVPD ID's Man Killed by Officers While Holding Another Man at Knifepoint
A man shot in the head by Chula Vista Police Officers as he held a knife to another man's throat last weekend has died, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Perri Sammarco, 37, died from his injuries on Feb. 6, two days after he was shot. Officers were called...
Two San Diego Deputies Arrested After Off-Duty Fight at Bar in Ramona
Two off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputies were arrested after a fight at a bar in Ramona over the weekend, marking a third and fourth deputy arrest in the last month. Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were taken into custody Feb. 4 just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The deputies were involved in an argument with another group which turned physical, and both were arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, the department said.
WATCH: Surveillance Video Captures Devastating Crash in Santee; Driver Airlifted
A man was hospitalized via medical helicopter Wednesday following a destructive car crash that shut down a busy intersection in Santee. The crash, which involved a sedan and a truck, happened sometime before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia and Prospect avenues. Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured video of the impact, which showed the truck partially drove up the sedan during the crash.
Border Patrol Arrests 5 Migrants After Abandoning Boat on Shore of South Mission Beach
Five Mexican nationals were arrested after they abandoned a boat on the shore of South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The boat, which appeared to be the type used for fishing, was left stranded on the shore near the jetty at the south end of the beach. Lifeguards responded to the beached boat at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Border Patrol.
‘Please Send Pizza': Strangers Respond to 13-Year-Old Cancer Patient's Window Sign at Children's Hospital in San Diego
One year and three months. That is how long Viviana Navarrete has been at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. She is 13 years old and has acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which requires chemotherapy. “When I first started off, it was really hard and all I wanted to do...
Chula Vista Tenant Manages to Stay Almost Two Years in His Home After Eviction Order
For almost two years, Luis Castro fought not one, but five eviction notices. He now continues in his home of 14 years, an example of the importance of knowing your rights as a tenant. "These companies count on one's ignorance, one's shyness and meekness not to fight," Castro said. He...
‘A Part of You Feels Erased': Community Calls for Replacement of Statue Celebrating the Black Family at Mountain View Park
Local activists say a statue in Mountain View Park that once brought pride to San Diego's Black community has deteriorated into an eyesore, and they're pushing local leaders to greenlight a replacement. Thursday morning, a park worker down on his knees scrubbed graffiti off what's left of the Black Family...
WATCH: Cliff Collapses at Black's Beach in La Jolla
SkyRanger 7 was over a cliff collapse that was reported at Black's Beach in La Jolla Thursday afternoon. San Diego Lifeguards received a report of the collapse at around 1:45 p.m. a couple of hundred yards north of Black Gold Road. Images from SkyRanger 7 showed debris on the beach...
Citrus Disease Forces Fruit Quarantine for Residents in Rancho Bernardo
The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a new citrus quarantine in a 95-square-mile area of Rancho Bernardo after a citrus tree disease was discovered during routine inspections. The disease known as, Huanglongbing, or HLB, isn't harmful to humans or animals, but it can cause citrus trees to...
Cal Fresh Food Assistance Benefits Will be Slashed for Emergency Allotment Recipients
The Emergency Allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) also known as Cal Fresh locally will be drastically reduced at the end of February. Monthly benefits are currently approximately $300 per person, and they’re expected to be reduced to $23 per month by March. “Cal Fresh is great...
