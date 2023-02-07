ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Two San Diego Deputies Arrested After Off-Duty Fight at Bar in Ramona

Two off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputies were arrested after a fight at a bar in Ramona over the weekend, marking a third and fourth deputy arrest in the last month. Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were taken into custody Feb. 4 just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The deputies were involved in an argument with another group which turned physical, and both were arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, the department said.
RAMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Surveillance Video Captures Devastating Crash in Santee; Driver Airlifted

A man was hospitalized via medical helicopter Wednesday following a destructive car crash that shut down a busy intersection in Santee. The crash, which involved a sedan and a truck, happened sometime before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia and Prospect avenues. Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured video of the impact, which showed the truck partially drove up the sedan during the crash.
SANTEE, CA
NBC San Diego

Border Patrol Arrests 5 Migrants After Abandoning Boat on Shore of South Mission Beach

Five Mexican nationals were arrested after they abandoned a boat on the shore of South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The boat, which appeared to be the type used for fishing, was left stranded on the shore near the jetty at the south end of the beach. Lifeguards responded to the beached boat at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Border Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Cliff Collapses at Black's Beach in La Jolla

SkyRanger 7 was over a cliff collapse that was reported at Black's Beach in La Jolla Thursday afternoon. San Diego Lifeguards received a report of the collapse at around 1:45 p.m. a couple of hundred yards north of Black Gold Road. Images from SkyRanger 7 showed debris on the beach...
SAN DIEGO, CA

