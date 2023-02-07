An Extension coordinator for Wisconsin’s farmer-led watershed groups says more groups will mean less funding for some. Anna James tells Brownfield there are now 43 funded farmer-led groups this year. “There’s more popularity within the program. There are more new groups who are applying for funding, and so the existing groups are trying to figure out how they’re going to make their little piece of pie fit as much as what they can.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO