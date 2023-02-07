ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD

By Tori Lavon
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department.

Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane.

Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was stabbed after an argument broke out.

Police say that the suspect is known to the victim and they are related, but do not know what lead up to the attack.

The man was transported to the hospital where police say he is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have identified the suspect as a younger family member of the victim and will be in the area as they try to locate that subject.

