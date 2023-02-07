Read full article on original website
Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates
These are the stock-split stocks everyone is likely to be talking about in 2023.
Tesla is singlehandedly driving the highest retail investment into the stock market since 2020 as traders await Elon Musk's master plan at the upcoming investor day
Tesla has driven a big rebound in the retail FOMO trade as its stock has doubled in five weeks. Retail investors' aggregate inflows into the stock market have reached levels last seen in 2020 and 2021, according to Vanda Research. "Tesla continues to draw unprecedented retail flows" ahead of CEO...
Cathie Wood Sees Tesla Stock Rising 8X in 5 Years
Tesla stock recently traded around $211, having almost doubled from its December low.
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
torquenews.com
Tesla's 'Master Plan 3': Get Ready for Investor Day
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has just announced the date for Investor Day, in which the roadmap for the coming years will be officially presented: the so-called 'Master Plan 3'. Tesla has in fact several different presentation days, spread throughout the year. Battery Day and AI Day have been held previously; now it is the turn of “Investor Day”, which will take place at Giga Texas in Austin, on March 1st, as Elon Musk himself has confirmed on social media accounts.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
FTX's new boss says security was so weak that founders could 'download half a billion dollars' of crypto without detection, report says
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III also said his first 48 hours in charge of FTX were "pure hell," according to court testimony reported by Coindesk.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates
Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar On Hopes Of Fed Dovishness: Analyst Says $30K Is 'Still A Magnet' For Apex Crypto
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the market capitalization after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price. Bitcoin +2.15 $23,335. Ethereum +3.74 $1,685. Dogecoin +2.87 $0.092. What Happened: The largest...
How Warren Buffett's Fund Manager Turned $70K Into $264M: 'In A Perfect World, Nobody Would Know About This'
Legendary investor Warren Buffett is widely considered one of the greatest investors of all time. It turns out Berkshire's investing approach can be learned and repeated, evidenced by the mind-blowing returns one of his portfolio managers has generated. According to a Business Insider report, citing a Washington Post interview from...
Zoom's CEO will take a $10,000 salary this year, a 98% pay cut, after laying off 1,300 workers because of 'mistakes' he made growing the company
Eric Yuan is slashing his pay by $490,000. "I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions," he told staff.
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
Tesla's stock is getting trounced by EV challenger Lucid, which is leading techs' 2023 rally thanks to Saudi takeover rumors
Shares in electric-vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors have jumped 69% in 2023. It's even outperforming rival Tesla, which is up a still-stellar 60% year-to-date. Speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has fueled Lucid's recent rally. Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group has started 2023 with a breakneck rally that's...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry compares the stock market's rally to the dot-com bubble - and hints he's bracing for an epic crash
Michael Burry signaled the stock-market rebound this year reminds him of the dot-com bubble. The "Big Short" investor highlighted how stocks and interest rates both plunged in 2001 and 2002. Burry has warned the S&P 500 could plunge by over 50%, and recently tweeted one word: "Sell." Michael Burry has...
Elon Musk says 'the future is bright' for Tesla as he gets ready to charm disgruntled shareholders at its investor day
Elon Musk said Tesla's "Master Plan 3" will focus on a "fully sustainable energy future for Earth." At the same time, the CEO cast optimism on the US automaker, saying Tesla has a bright future ahead. Its "master plan", which will be unveiled on Tesla's Investor Day, comes at a...
Bed Bath & Beyond Latches Onto 'Lifeline' But Retailer Is Still Knocking At Bankruptcy's Door: Why This Analyst Says Shares Are Worth A Quarter
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares were on a roller-coaster ride for the past year amid bankruptcy concerns, but the joyride was largely downhill. Against all odds, Bed Bath managed to secure financing when shares climbed the tracks again last week, but Wedbush said the excitement won't last long.
Cramer Picks 'Sleeping Giant' Tesla Over Ford, GM — Why He Prefers Elon Musk-Led Company Right Now
After calling Tesla Inc. TSLA a "sleeping giant" in late January, CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer reiterated his positive opinion on the electric vehicle giant. What Happened: Cramer was asked by his colleagues on the Feb. 6 edition of “Squawk on the Street” to pick between Tesla and Ford Motor Co. F. “Now, Tesla,” he replied.
A top commodity trader is staring down a $577 million loss after discovering metal cargoes it bought were missing nickel, report says
Trafigura faces a $577 million loss on nickel shipments in what the company calls a systemic fraud, according to Bloomberg. The commodities trading giant discovered some of the metal cargoes it bought were missing nickel. Trafigura has launched a legal action against Indian businessman Prateek Gupta and connected companies. Commodities...
Benzinga
