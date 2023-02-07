Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has just announced the date for Investor Day, in which the roadmap for the coming years will be officially presented: the so-called 'Master Plan 3'. Tesla has in fact several different presentation days, spread throughout the year. Battery Day and AI Day have been held previously; now it is the turn of “Investor Day”, which will take place at Giga Texas in Austin, on March 1st, as Elon Musk himself has confirmed on social media accounts.

