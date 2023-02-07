ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today

Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
torquenews.com

Tesla's 'Master Plan 3': Get Ready for Investor Day

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has just announced the date for Investor Day, in which the roadmap for the coming years will be officially presented: the so-called 'Master Plan 3'. Tesla has in fact several different presentation days, spread throughout the year. Battery Day and AI Day have been held previously; now it is the turn of “Investor Day”, which will take place at Giga Texas in Austin, on March 1st, as Elon Musk himself has confirmed on social media accounts.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts

Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates

Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Markets Insider

A top commodity trader is staring down a $577 million loss after discovering metal cargoes it bought were missing nickel, report says

Trafigura faces a $577 million loss on nickel shipments in what the company calls a systemic fraud, according to Bloomberg. The commodities trading giant discovered some of the metal cargoes it bought were missing nickel. Trafigura has launched a legal action against Indian businessman Prateek Gupta and connected companies. Commodities...
