ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 87

Donnie Tello
2d ago

what an incredible failure the Democrats have been and they want to keep screwing the American people. IMPEACH BIDEN AND HARRIS

Reply(1)
12
Mark Colvin Banks
3d ago

In 2021, the democrats raised debt ceiling to the highest level ever and did it again 13 months later.

Reply(36)
22
IMHO For all who care
3d ago

Didn’t Kamala just promise Brazil another “billion dollars”? This free spending has got to STOP! 🛑

Reply
20
Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'

Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
The Independent

Trump lashes out after Fox analyst compares Biden think tank documents to FBI’s Mar-a-Lago haul

A comparison of the dozen Obama-era documents at a Washington DC think once used by Joe Biden lawyers with the massive cache of classified material retrieved during an FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s home has left the twice-impeached ex-president more than a bit irate.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at Karl Rove, the former George W Bush White House official and GOP strategist, after Mr Rove unfavourably compared the matter of the ongoing probe into Mr Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of national defence information with the review of what Mr Biden’s lawyers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy