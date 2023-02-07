Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
New Zealand drug bust: Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea
New Zealand's navy has intercepted a floating haul of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean in what the country says is its largest drug bust ever. The stash - weighing total 3.2 tonnes (3,200kg) and worth NZ$500m (£263m; $316m) - was found drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand.
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
A secret room that saved this girl's life
A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
BBC
Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car
A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Dogs: Caerphilly police seize 13 suspected banned animals
Multiple suspected illegal dogs have been seized by police in one county in five weeks. In an email to Caerphilly councillors, Gwent Police said 13 dogs had been seized since the start of the year. These included a dog and six puppies believed to be pit bulls, one of four...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost in catastrophic capsize, inquiry rules
The crew of a cargo ship died after their vessel suffered a "sudden catastrophic capsize" in violent conditions, a sheriff has said. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found
Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr did not discuss resuscitation decision with family
A health board has apologised to the family of a patient after medical staff failed to consult with them over a decision not to resuscitate her. While the decision was clinically justified, the public services ombudsman for Wales said Betsi Cadwaladr health board did not discuss it with the patient and her family.
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC
New post created to help save Scotland's rainforest
Only 74,000 acres of Scotland's once vast and ancient rainforest survives. Also known as Atlantic woodland, it is rich in native trees, lichens and mosses. Scottish Forestry has created a new role to help develop a plan to protect and restore the woodland. The rainforest action coordinator will work with...
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
BBC
MP wants inquiry into 1984 Cammell Laird shipyard strike convictions
The government must launch a public inquiry into a shipyard strike which saw 37 workers jailed, an MP has said. The workers from Cammell Laird in Birkenhead were sentenced to a month in prison for contempt of court in 1984 after taking part in industrial action. A Westminster Hall debate...
BBC
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
