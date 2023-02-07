Read full article on original website
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car
A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
BBC
Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found
Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
BBC
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
BBC
Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told
An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told. Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard. One was put through...
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Canvey Island: Tributes paid to man who died after assault
A man who died after he was assaulted was a "devoted and caring father" of two young children with "a love of music", his family said. Matt Portwood, 42, was found injured in the Iceland car park on Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, at 01:45 GMT on Saturday. His family said...
BBC
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
BBC
Leeds: Neglected horses ready to be rehomed after three year recovery
Three horses which have been nursed back to health after being found neglected and living in hazardous conditions are to be rehomed. Sam, Pepsi and Tony were rescued by police from a field in Leeds in April 2020. Their owner was found guilty of animal welfare offences in January 2022.
BBC
Nicola Bulley: It's like torture, says friend of missing mum
A friend of Nicola Bulley has said the search for the mother-of-two without any answers is "almost like torture" - a fortnight on from her disappearance. Despite "unimaginable frustration", Emma White said Ms Bulley's friends and family would never give up hope. Ms White has joined others in St Michael's...
