FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Related
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Residents Push Back on Transit Center Redevelopment
Wednesday night, January 31, 2023, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, NCTD and their Environmental Impact Report consultant received a significant amount of input on the proposed Oceanside Transit Center Development. A letter developed by our neighborhood is attached. The impacts raised included:. -Additional noise pollution from increased traffic, including...
Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage Policy for Road Project Workers
The Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved minimum wage requirements for traffic control workers on privately funded projects on San Diego County roads. Supervisors voted on consent to codify an ordinance, dubbed “Right-of- Way Done Right,” as part of a required second reading. After a first reading of the ordinance during the Jan. 25 meeting, supervisors voted 3-2 to advance it, with Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
YMCA locker room controversy continues in Santee
A large group of people showed up to the city council demanding the YMCA’s closure after a 17-year-old girl complained about seeing a transgender woman in the woman’s locker room.
thevistapress.com
Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner
Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
thevistapress.com
Bob Threat – San Marcos All Clear, Nothing Found
San Marcos, CA -Nothing suspicious was found at a North County elementary school after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of students and staff. On Wednesday, February 8 just after 1:00 p.m., a phone call was made about a bomb threat at San Marcos Elementary School located at 1 Tiger Way in San Marcos.
thevistapress.com
Sheriff’s Wellness Unit
New unit to promote wellness resources to Sheriff’s employees. It is more important than ever to support the health and wellness of all Sheriff employees. That support will help the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department retain employees who are better able to care for their families and serve our communities.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Discovery surrounding newly appointed Chula Vista councilmember stirs contention in South Bay
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Leaders in Chula Vista appointed Alonso Gonzalez to represent district three of the city, but now that decision is raising questions. Councilmember Gonzalez took his oath of office last week, but residents raised concerns at a city meeting Tuesday over his outstanding debt and previous DUI conviction.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
Explore San Diego County’s 8,000 restaurants — and the food safety risks inspectors found
In the last three years, one third of San Diego County restaurants have had at least one major food safety violation, according to an inewsource analysis of publicly available inspection data. San Diego County is home to nearly 16,000 retail food facilities, from restaurants and caterers to schools and vending...
sandiegomagazine.com
Take Me Home, Gravel Roads
In our era of 24/7 digital connectedness it’s a peculiar (if predictable) irony that most of us spend more time gawking at other people’s experiences instead of having adventures of our own. It was with all of this in mind I found myself chasing my friend's wheel as we pedaled on the Pacific Highway, leaving San Diego for the weekend.
thevistapress.com
2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Finalists Announced
Carlsbad, CA — February, 2023 The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce announces the finalists for the 2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction Awards. Winners will be announced at the Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Luncheon: Commemorate. Celebrate. Inspire. The luncheon will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.
Bankers Hill Office Building Slated for Demolition, with Housing Planned for Site
An urban infill redevelopment property in Bankers Hill has been sold by a private party for $4.75 million, according to local brokers. Located at 1905 – 1927 Fifth Ave., the property consists of an 18,580-square foot building on 0.33 acres. Marc Frederick of CBRE in San Diego represented the...
'Trapped' | Broken elevator leaves Lemon Grove seniors stuck in apartments
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of San Diego seniors have been trapped in their apartment buildings for more than a week. Residents in the building told CBS 8 the elevator has been out of service since Jan. 28, and many use wheelchairs and walkers and can’t navigate the stairs.
A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System
Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The post A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
thevistapress.com
Vista Community Clinic -“Love Your Heart”
Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Mobile Medical in collaboration with County San Diego joins the “Love Your Heart” movement to build better health, living safely, and a thriving region. Vista, CA -February is recognized as American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. During this month...
kusi.com
DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
thevistapress.com
Veterans Writing Group Monthly Meeting
The Veterans’ Writing Group San Diego County will host its monthly meeting on 2/18/23 at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058. All Veterans, dependents and active-duty military members are welcome to this free event. Coffee and snacks will be served. All writers...
thevistapress.com
February VeloCity News
Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
