Vista, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Residents Push Back on Transit Center Redevelopment

Wednesday night, January 31, 2023, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, NCTD and their Environmental Impact Report consultant received a significant amount of input on the proposed Oceanside Transit Center Development. A letter developed by our neighborhood is attached. The impacts raised included:. -Additional noise pollution from increased traffic, including...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage Policy for Road Project Workers

The Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved minimum wage requirements for traffic control workers on privately funded projects on San Diego County roads. Supervisors voted on consent to codify an ordinance, dubbed “Right-of- Way Done Right,” as part of a required second reading. After a first reading of the ordinance during the Jan. 25 meeting, supervisors voted 3-2 to advance it, with Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner

Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

Bob Threat – San Marcos All Clear, Nothing Found

San Marcos, CA -Nothing suspicious was found at a North County elementary school after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of students and staff. On Wednesday, February 8 just after 1:00 p.m., a phone call was made about a bomb threat at San Marcos Elementary School located at 1 Tiger Way in San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, CA
thevistapress.com

Sheriff’s Wellness Unit

New unit to promote wellness resources to Sheriff’s employees. It is more important than ever to support the health and wellness of all Sheriff employees. That support will help the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department retain employees who are better able to care for their families and serve our communities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Take Me Home, Gravel Roads

In our era of 24/7 digital connectedness it’s a peculiar (if predictable) irony that most of us spend more time gawking at other people’s experiences instead of having adventures of our own. It was with all of this in mind I found myself chasing my friend's wheel as we pedaled on the Pacific Highway, leaving San Diego for the weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Finalists Announced

Carlsbad, CA — February, 2023 The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce announces the finalists for the 2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction Awards. Winners will be announced at the Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction (CBAD) Awards Luncheon: Commemorate. Celebrate. Inspire. The luncheon will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.
CARLSBAD, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Community Clinic -“Love Your Heart”

Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Mobile Medical in collaboration with County San Diego joins the “Love Your Heart” movement to build better health, living safely, and a thriving region. Vista, CA -February is recognized as American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. During this month...
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Veterans Writing Group Monthly Meeting

The Veterans’ Writing Group San Diego County will host its monthly meeting on 2/18/23 at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058. All Veterans, dependents and active-duty military members are welcome to this free event. Coffee and snacks will be served. All writers...
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

February VeloCity News

Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
VISTA, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA

