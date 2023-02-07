Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Somerset A39 bypass scrapped as government rejects plans
Plans for a new bypass in Somerset have been scrapped after central government refused to provide funding. Proposals for a new bypass on the A39 Bath Road, between the M5 and Clarks Village, were put forward by Somerset County Council in 2019. It aimed to take 95% of traffic away...
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Ted Vines: Father admits causing death of son, 12, in collision
The father of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to causing his son's death by dangerous driving. Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a car being driven by Paul Vines when the vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz near Bardney last year.
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
Why is there a row over Scotland's longest road?
The Scottish government has said a target to dual remaining sections of single-carriageway between Inverness and Perth by 2025 will be missed. Since the project was launched in 2011 a total of about 11 miles (18km) have been upgraded, leaving 80 miles (129km) still to be done. The wheels coming...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost in catastrophic capsize, inquiry rules
The crew of a cargo ship died after their vessel suffered a "sudden catastrophic capsize" in violent conditions, a sheriff has said. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found
Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
BBC
PSNI job almost impossible on shoestring budget, says Paisley
Policing in Northern Ireland is being asked to be done "on the cheap", a DUP MP has claimed during a debate at Westminster. Ian Paisley raised the issue of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) budget, which is facing a £226m shortfall between this year and 2025. Last...
BBC
Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told
An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told. Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard. One was put through...
Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis
Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.
West Lancashire byelection: Labour odds-on favourite to hold seat
Contest was triggered by MP Rosie Cooper’s resignation after being targeted in rightwing plot
Shortage of UK foresters prompts government to offer free courses
Ministers hope training in range of forestry skills will help to meet tree-planting and other climate goals
BBC
Single-use plastic set to be banned for Oxford street traders
City streets traders in Oxford will be stopped from using single-use plastics in the spring ahead of a national ban in October. The city council is banning vendors from using a variety of plastic utensils, cups and containers from April. The Green Party, which spearheaded the plan, said the move...
BBC
Lee Anderson: Who is the new Tory deputy chairman?
Known for his outspoken views, it didn't take long for Lee Anderson to hit the headlines again after he was appointed as the Conservative Party's deputy chairman. In an interview conducted a few days before he was given the role, the MP for Ashfield expressed his support for bringing back the death penalty - a position not shared by the government.
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
Comments / 0