Hopkinsville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery

A man was charged after he allegedly stole someone’s money during the sale of a phone on West 16th Street Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Darrin Bussell Jr. met with someone to sell them an iPhone and when they arrived he grabbed their money and tossed an iPhone box containing a broken Android phone hitting the person in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Omar Obregon-Cuebas avoids DUI by getting out of car at Walmart

24-year-old Omar Obregon-Cuebas was charged with public intoxication on February 4th by Officer Matthew Johnson of the Clarksville Police Department. A citizen called 911 to report a drunk near the Sango Walmart, who was reportedly driving all over the road, and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling into the Walmart parking lot. The officer arrived and located Omar, who was exiting his blue Toyota Corolla. Omar admitted to drinking White Claws and stated he was too drunk to be driving and just wanted to go home. The officer transported him to booking, where he was charged with public intoxication.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam

A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
PRINCETON, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting

Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Christian Co. police arrest teen following vehicle pursuit

CROFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police arrested a teenager who stole two vehicles near Crofton following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday. One of the vehicles was recovered by police a short time after it was reported stolen, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was found abandoned,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Meth Possession Conviction Sends Christian County Man to Federal Prison

A Christian County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for distributing meth possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of felony offenses. 43-year-old David Phillips was one of seven people arrested during an investigation on Greenville Road...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville

21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Murray woman arrested following search of her home

A Murray woman was arrested following a search of her home on Tuesday. Deputies from Calloway and Marshall County executed a search warrant on a home in Murray. They allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs along with possible stolen property. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Hanna...
MURRAY, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Jacob Goodheart flips truck on Rossview Road, charged with DUI

23-year-old Jacob Goodheart reportedly flipped his Nissan Titan truck during a crash on Rossview Road on Saturday. He was standing outside of the vehicle when police arrived and reeked of alcohol. A witness at the scene stated the Titan truck was weaving and swerving before it flipped. Goodheard says he was driving home from Nashville and had consumed alcohol prior to driving. Goodheart refused to participate in field sobriety tests, stating it was too cold. He was transported to booking and charged with DUI.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Emily Sharp & Mary Orange found passed out at gas pump with heroin & crystal meth

29-year-old Emily Sharp & 33-year-old Mary Orange had reportedly been sitting in a vehicle at a gas pump for hours when police received a call for a welfare check for two women that were sleeping in the car. The complainant had knocked on the windows but received no response. Officers arrived, and eventually, the two women became aware of their surroundings. Sharp had a used syringe on her lap, which contained heroin. Orange had a cut straw on her. A search of the vehicle resulted in another loaded syringe, crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, and a burnt spoon.
HERNDON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Weapons Charge

A Hopkinsville man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon. 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans was given the 33-month sentence which will include a three-year term of supervised release. According to court records, Evans possessed a pistol in 2020 after...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville

A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Logan County brothers charged with resisting arrest, assault

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. – Police placed two brothers from Logan County under arrest in separate incidents just days apart. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched on Jan. 27 after Anthony Heatherly got into a physical fight with his brother, Timothy Heatherly, at their mother’s home on North Main Street in Adairville.
ADAIRVILLE, KY

