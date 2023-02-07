Read full article on original website
Related
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A man was charged after he allegedly stole someone’s money during the sale of a phone on West 16th Street Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Darrin Bussell Jr. met with someone to sell them an iPhone and when they arrived he grabbed their money and tossed an iPhone box containing a broken Android phone hitting the person in the face.
clarksvilletoday.com
Omar Obregon-Cuebas avoids DUI by getting out of car at Walmart
24-year-old Omar Obregon-Cuebas was charged with public intoxication on February 4th by Officer Matthew Johnson of the Clarksville Police Department. A citizen called 911 to report a drunk near the Sango Walmart, who was reportedly driving all over the road, and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling into the Walmart parking lot. The officer arrived and located Omar, who was exiting his blue Toyota Corolla. Omar admitted to drinking White Claws and stated he was too drunk to be driving and just wanted to go home. The officer transported him to booking, where he was charged with public intoxication.
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Hopkinsville
The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking the community for help following a deadly shooting from Wednesday night.
clarksvilletoday.com
Melinda Knox, 74, charged in assault of stepdaughter during ‘heated argument’
Dana Maxwell told police that her 74-year-old stepmother, Melinda Knox, attempted to hit her during a “heated argument” on February 6. Maxwell says she grabbed Melinda’s arms to prevent her from hitting her and suffered multiple scratches to the inside of both elbows. Knox was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
WSMV
Christian Co. police arrest teen following vehicle pursuit
CROFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police arrested a teenager who stole two vehicles near Crofton following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday. One of the vehicles was recovered by police a short time after it was reported stolen, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was found abandoned,...
WBKO
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area...
wkdzradio.com
Meth Possession Conviction Sends Christian County Man to Federal Prison
A Christian County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for distributing meth possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of felony offenses. 43-year-old David Phillips was one of seven people arrested during an investigation on Greenville Road...
clarksvilletoday.com
Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville
21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray woman arrested following search of her home
A Murray woman was arrested following a search of her home on Tuesday. Deputies from Calloway and Marshall County executed a search warrant on a home in Murray. They allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs along with possible stolen property. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Hanna...
clarksvilletoday.com
Jacob Goodheart flips truck on Rossview Road, charged with DUI
23-year-old Jacob Goodheart reportedly flipped his Nissan Titan truck during a crash on Rossview Road on Saturday. He was standing outside of the vehicle when police arrived and reeked of alcohol. A witness at the scene stated the Titan truck was weaving and swerving before it flipped. Goodheard says he was driving home from Nashville and had consumed alcohol prior to driving. Goodheart refused to participate in field sobriety tests, stating it was too cold. He was transported to booking and charged with DUI.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Suspect allegedly bought electronics with someone else’s money
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a victim told them that two unauthorized charges to his AT&T account were made. The victim said someone had purchased items from the AT&T store and Best Buy in Bowling Green. The suspect was able to access the victim’s account and...
clarksvillenow.com
Home invasion slaying: Woodson found not guilty in robbery that left intruder, victim dead
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The lone suspect who didn’t take a plea in a 2021 home invasion slaying has been found not guilty by a Montgomery County jury. A jury found Richard “Kenny” Woodson not guilty of first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary charges at the end of the trial on Jan. 30.
clarksvilletoday.com
Emily Sharp & Mary Orange found passed out at gas pump with heroin & crystal meth
29-year-old Emily Sharp & 33-year-old Mary Orange had reportedly been sitting in a vehicle at a gas pump for hours when police received a call for a welfare check for two women that were sleeping in the car. The complainant had knocked on the windows but received no response. Officers arrived, and eventually, the two women became aware of their surroundings. Sharp had a used syringe on her lap, which contained heroin. Orange had a cut straw on her. A search of the vehicle resulted in another loaded syringe, crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, and a burnt spoon.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Weapons Charge
A Hopkinsville man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon. 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans was given the 33-month sentence which will include a three-year term of supervised release. According to court records, Evans possessed a pistol in 2020 after...
whopam.com
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
wnky.com
Logan County brothers charged with resisting arrest, assault
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. – Police placed two brothers from Logan County under arrest in separate incidents just days apart. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched on Jan. 27 after Anthony Heatherly got into a physical fight with his brother, Timothy Heatherly, at their mother’s home on North Main Street in Adairville.
Goodlettsville grandmother held at gunpoint in brazen home invasion
A woman in her 70s is now haunted by a horrible crime, and detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving it.
