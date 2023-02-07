Read full article on original website
BBC
Harlow Council set to freeze council tax
The Conservatives who run Harlow Council are proposing a council tax freeze in April and for the next two years. This would deliver on an election promise they made in 2021 when they won a landslide victory against Labour. Last year the authority cut council tax by giving residents a...
BBC
Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site
Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
Kenya tweaks 2022/23 spending, deficit estimates in supplementary budget
NAIROBI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's finance ministry has tweaked its spending and budget deficit estimates for the current fiscal year that ends in June to show a slight increase in overall expenditure but a narrower deficit.
BBC
Somerset A39 bypass scrapped as government rejects plans
Plans for a new bypass in Somerset have been scrapped after central government refused to provide funding. Proposals for a new bypass on the A39 Bath Road, between the M5 and Clarks Village, were put forward by Somerset County Council in 2019. It aimed to take 95% of traffic away...
Shortage of UK foresters prompts government to offer free courses
Ministers hope training in range of forestry skills will help to meet tree-planting and other climate goals
BBC
Lee Anderson: Who is the new Tory deputy chairman?
Known for his outspoken views, it didn't take long for Lee Anderson to hit the headlines again after he was appointed as the Conservative Party's deputy chairman. In an interview conducted a few days before he was given the role, the MP for Ashfield expressed his support for bringing back the death penalty - a position not shared by the government.
BBC
Medals for MPs among ideas to attract fresh talent to Parliament
Special medals for MPs who are standing down or have been voted out are among suggestions to make the job more attractive to newcomers. A committee of MPs claims a lack of job support for ex-politicians could put people off a career in Parliament. Other ideas in their report include...
BBC
PM's reshuffle: Hands replaces Zahawi as Shapps gets energy role
Former Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has experience in the worlds of media, sport and entertainment, after a previous job with US wrestling franchise WWE. As Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology in the newly-formed department, she will be tasked with driving innovation to deliver improved public services and grow the economy.
BBC
Stormont: Assembly election delayed by up to a year
The government will delay the requirement for forming an executive and holding an assembly election in Northern Ireland for another year. The Northern Ireland secretary is introducing legislation that will push the timetable back to 18 January 2024. Chris Heaton-Harris has previously delayed the legal duty on him. Earlier, he...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
