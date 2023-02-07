ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milwaukee 94, Detroit 89

DETROIT (10-16) Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Liddell 6-13 5-6 17, Davis 13-33 9-10 42, Moss 2-5 1-2 6, Oliver 2-7 6-6 12, Koka 2-4 0-0 4, LeGreair 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Parks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 21-24 89. MILWAUKEE (17-8) Rand 5-6 5-7 15, Browning 7-10...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Portland 81, Pacific 73

PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73. PORTLAND (13-14) Nduka 2-4...
PORTLAND, OR
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106

Percentages: FG .455, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-47, .255 (Allen 4-11, Holiday 2-7, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Carter 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 3, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo, Matthews, Middleton). Turnovers: 10 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2,...
MONTANA 69, IDAHO STATE 61

Percentages: FG .440, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Di.Thomas 4-6, Martin 4-6, Bannan 1-1, Moody 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 7 (Martin 2, Oke 2, Anderson, Di.Thomas, Moody). Steals: 6 (Oke 2, Bannan, Martin, Moody, Whitney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
POCATELLO, ID
NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NORTH TEXAS 82, UAB 79, 2OT

Percentages: FG .463, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Walker 4-13, Gaines 2-2, T.Brewer 2-4, L.Brewer 2-5, Buffen 1-1, Toney 1-2, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison 2). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 2, Jemison 2, L.Brewer 2, Walker 2, Buffen, Lovan). Steals: 7 (L.Brewer 3,...
DENTON, TX
Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend's 23-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland's 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play

Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
PHOENIX, AZ
NORTH ALABAMA 70, AUSTIN PEAY 57

Percentages: FG .379, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Calderon 1-2, Hutchins-Everett 1-3, Durugordon 1-4, Paez 1-4, Fauntleroy 0-1, Ware 0-1, Massenat 0-2, Okworogwo 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Calderon 2, Durugordon, Massenat, Okworogwo, Robinson). Turnovers: 10 (Okworogwo 2, Paez 2, Calderon, Durugordon,...
FLORENCE, AL
ARIZONA STATE 69, STANFORD 65

Percentages: FG .415, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Horne 4-10, Des.Cambridge 3-9, Nunez 2-4, Collins 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Neal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dev.Cambridge 4, Brennan 2, Boakye, Des.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Dev.Cambridge 2, Gaffney 2, Horne, Muhammad). Steals: 5...
STANFORD, CA
TROY 61, SOUTH ALABAMA 57

Percentages: FG .349, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Brown 4-10, Jones 2-5, White 1-4, Parham 1-6, Franklin 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Samuel 2, Brown, Moore). Turnovers: 14 (Jones 5, Moore 4, Parham 2, Brown, Samuel, White). Steals: 11 (Moore 2, Parham...
MOBILE, AL
NO. 4 ARIZONA 85, CALIFORNIA 62

Percentages: FG .507, FT .353. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Larsson 3-3, Boswell 3-5, Henderson 3-6, Ramey 2-5, A.Tubelis 0-1, Bal 0-1, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 10 (Ballo 3, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Henderson, Kriisa). Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 4,...
BERKELEY, CA
OREGON 78, USC 60

Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ellis 3-7, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Niagu, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (Iwuchukwu 3, Peterson 3, Ellis 2, Johnson, Niagu, White). Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Ellis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TENNESSEE TECH 84, SOUTHERN INDIANA 69

Percentages: FG .409, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Swope 3-5, Henry 2-5, Lakes 2-8, Smith 1-3, Campion 0-1, Hernandez 0-1, Solomon 0-1, Mielke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Powell 2, Hernandez, Smith). Turnovers: 13 (Polakovich 5, Lakes 3, Swope 2, Hernandez, Smith, Solomon). Steals:...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Weber St. 73, Montana St. 63

MONTANA ST. (17-9) Belo 4-4 0-0 8, Battle 5-12 0-2 14, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Fuller 5-9 0-0 10, Patterson 2-3 0-0 6, Osobor 6-9 3-4 15, Ford 1-4 3-4 6, Gazelas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 6-10 63. WEBER ST. (13-12) Jones 8-16 2-3 18, Koehler 2-3 2-2 7,...
MISSOULA, MT
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 73, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 58

Percentages: FG .452, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Igbanugo 2-3, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Slaymaker 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 4, Okereke 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Niang, Tucker, Wright). Steals: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Pezeshkian). Technical Fouls: None.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Clemson 57, Georgia Tech 41

CLEMSON (14-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.000, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Hank 1-2, Bradford 1-4, Douglas 1-1, Elmore 1-1, Robinson 0-1, Perpignan 0-1, Whitehorn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Hank 2, Inyang 2, Bradford 1, Whitehorn 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bradford 5, Perpignan 3, Hank 2, Whitehorn 2, Robinson 1, Gaines 1,...
GEORGIA STATE

