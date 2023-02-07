ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Milwaukee 94, Detroit 89

DETROIT (10-16) Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Liddell 6-13 5-6 17, Davis 13-33 9-10 42, Moss 2-5 1-2 6, Oliver 2-7 6-6 12, Koka 2-4 0-0 4, LeGreair 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Parks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 21-24 89. MILWAUKEE (17-8) Rand 5-6 5-7 15, Browning 7-10...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106

Percentages: FG .455, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-47, .255 (Allen 4-11, Holiday 2-7, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Carter 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 3, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo, Matthews, Middleton). Turnovers: 10 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2,...
Portland 81, Pacific 73

PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73. PORTLAND (13-14) Nduka 2-4...
PORTLAND, OR
Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend's 23-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland's 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NORTH TEXAS 82, UAB 79, 2OT

Percentages: FG .463, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Walker 4-13, Gaines 2-2, T.Brewer 2-4, L.Brewer 2-5, Buffen 1-1, Toney 1-2, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison 2). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 2, Jemison 2, L.Brewer 2, Walker 2, Buffen, Lovan). Steals: 7 (L.Brewer 3,...
DENTON, TX
Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play

Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
PHOENIX, AZ
Weber St. 73, Montana St. 63

MONTANA ST. (17-9) Belo 4-4 0-0 8, Battle 5-12 0-2 14, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Fuller 5-9 0-0 10, Patterson 2-3 0-0 6, Osobor 6-9 3-4 15, Ford 1-4 3-4 6, Gazelas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 6-10 63. WEBER ST. (13-12) Jones 8-16 2-3 18, Koehler 2-3 2-2 7,...
MISSOULA, MT
MONTANA 69, IDAHO STATE 61

Percentages: FG .440, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Di.Thomas 4-6, Martin 4-6, Bannan 1-1, Moody 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 7 (Martin 2, Oke 2, Anderson, Di.Thomas, Moody). Steals: 6 (Oke 2, Bannan, Martin, Moody, Whitney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
POCATELLO, ID
ARIZONA STATE 69, STANFORD 65

Percentages: FG .415, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Horne 4-10, Des.Cambridge 3-9, Nunez 2-4, Collins 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Neal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dev.Cambridge 4, Brennan 2, Boakye, Des.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Dev.Cambridge 2, Gaffney 2, Horne, Muhammad). Steals: 5...
STANFORD, CA
TENNESSEE TECH 84, SOUTHERN INDIANA 69

Percentages: FG .409, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Swope 3-5, Henry 2-5, Lakes 2-8, Smith 1-3, Campion 0-1, Hernandez 0-1, Solomon 0-1, Mielke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Powell 2, Hernandez, Smith). Turnovers: 13 (Polakovich 5, Lakes 3, Swope 2, Hernandez, Smith, Solomon). Steals:...
EVANSVILLE, IN
OREGON 78, USC 60

Percentages: FG .411, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ellis 3-7, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Niagu, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (Iwuchukwu 3, Peterson 3, Ellis 2, Johnson, Niagu, White). Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Peterson 2, Ellis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NORTH ALABAMA 70, AUSTIN PEAY 57

Percentages: FG .379, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Calderon 1-2, Hutchins-Everett 1-3, Durugordon 1-4, Paez 1-4, Fauntleroy 0-1, Ware 0-1, Massenat 0-2, Okworogwo 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Calderon 2, Durugordon, Massenat, Okworogwo, Robinson). Turnovers: 10 (Okworogwo 2, Paez 2, Calderon, Durugordon,...
FLORENCE, AL
TROY 61, SOUTH ALABAMA 57

Percentages: FG .349, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Brown 4-10, Jones 2-5, White 1-4, Parham 1-6, Franklin 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Samuel 2, Brown, Moore). Turnovers: 14 (Jones 5, Moore 4, Parham 2, Brown, Samuel, White). Steals: 11 (Moore 2, Parham...
MOBILE, AL
SANTA CLARA 80, SAN DIEGO 75

Percentages: FG .508, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Townsend 2-2, McKinney 2-4, Sisoho Jawara 2-5, Dahlke 1-2, Turner 1-3, Earlington 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Earlington 4, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Turner 2, Jamerson, Lynch). Steals: 5 (Dahlke 2, Earlington, Jamerson,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Brooks leads Washington against Washington State after 22-point game

Washington Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Washington State Cougars after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 80-74 loss to the USC Trojans. The Cougars have gone 7-3 in home games. Washington State averages 11.6 turnovers per...
PULLMAN, WA
Thursday's Scores

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 49, Augusta Southeastern 47. Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Harvest Christian Academy 43. Chicago (Comer) 74, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61. Chicago (Lane) 55, Northside Prep 52. Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 54. Chicago (Soto) High School def. Acero -- Sor...
OREGON STATE

