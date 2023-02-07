Read full article on original website
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: New Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw aims to match Shaun Edwards' impact
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Dive team pull out as search extended
The search for Nicola Bulley has been extended after a specialist diving team said it had completed its work. Peter Faulding, from Specialist Group International, said his team were pulling out as the mother-of-two was "categorically not" in the area of river where police believe she fell in. Ms Bulley,...
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Lee Anderson: Who is the new Tory deputy chairman?
Known for his outspoken views, it didn't take long for Lee Anderson to hit the headlines again after he was appointed as the Conservative Party's deputy chairman. In an interview conducted a few days before he was given the role, the MP for Ashfield expressed his support for bringing back the death penalty - a position not shared by the government.
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
BBC
New Zealand drug bust: Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea
New Zealand's navy has intercepted a floating haul of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean in what the country says is its largest drug bust ever. The stash - weighing total 3.2 tonnes (3,200kg) and worth NZ$500m (£263m; $316m) - was found drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand.
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
BBC
U-turn on plans to change street lighting at night
A council has scrapped plans to dim its street lighting for longer at night after safety concerns were raised. Southend Council had proposed increasing the number of hours it was running its lights at lowered capacity between 22:00 GMT and 05:00. The measure, in the authority's draft budget, would have...
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
BBC
Why is there a row over Scotland's longest road?
The Scottish government has said a target to dual remaining sections of single-carriageway between Inverness and Perth by 2025 will be missed. Since the project was launched in 2011 a total of about 11 miles (18km) have been upgraded, leaving 80 miles (129km) still to be done. The wheels coming...
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
Shortage of UK foresters prompts government to offer free courses
Ministers hope training in range of forestry skills will help to meet tree-planting and other climate goals
BBC
Lloyd's of London boss warns UK's financial reputation is dented
The UK's reputation for financial stability was dented by a year of political turmoil, says the boss of insurance giant Lloyd's of London. John Neal said confidence in the UK had been hit by a high turnover of prime ministers and a mini-budget which saw the pound drop and mortgage rates soar.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Branthwaite, Aubameyang, Silva, Bellingham, Foster, De Jong
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail) Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Los Angeles FC. (Le10 Sport -...
BBC
Belfast war memorial protest inquiry 'closed too soon by PSNI'
The police investigation into a "protect our monuments" protest in Belfast was closed prematurely, the Police Ombudsman has concluded. Several hundred people took part in the demonstration outside City Hall in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Organisers said it was set up to defend war memorials. The ombudsman Marie...
