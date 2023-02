The University of Kentucky seems to be showing signs of getting its season together over the last couple of SEC basketball games.

The Wildcats survived a scrap of a matchup with Florida last Saturday, winning 72-67 at Rupp Arena because of strong scoring output from some guys other than Antonio Reeves or Oscar Tshiebwe. Reeves and Tshiebwe combined for seven points Saturday, although Tshiebwe still had 15 rebounds.