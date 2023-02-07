Read full article on original website
Portland 81, Pacific 73
PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73.
Orlando 115, Denver 104
DENVER (104) Gordon 15-21 4-7 37, Porter Jr. 3-16 3-3 12, Jokic 10-19 6-9 29, Brown 3-7 1-2 7, Caldwell-Pope 4-7 1-1 9, Cancar 1-3 0-0 3, Green 3-6 1-2 7, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 39-84 16-24 104.
Freeman leads Milwaukee over Davis, Detroit Mercy 94-89
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman posted a double-double to help offset a 42-point night from Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis and Milwaukee held off the Titans 94-89 on Thursday night. Freeman finished with 26 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon League) who led by 19 at...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Townsend scores 23, Oakland knocks off Green Bay 59-47
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 23 points to help Oakland defeat Green Bay 59-47 on Thursday night. Townsend also contributed 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon League). Jalen Moore scored 10 points and added seven assists and three steals. Blake Lampman recorded nine points and shot 3 for 14, including 3 for 11 from beyond the arc.
No. 4 Arizona 85, California 62
ARIZONA (22-3) A.Tubelis 11-15 1-2 23, Ballo 6-8 2-6 14, Kriisa 0-7 0-0 0, Ramey 2-7 1-2 7, Henderson 4-10 0-2 11, Larsson 6-7 1-3 16, Boswell 3-9 1-2 10, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 1-1 0-0 2, Veesaar 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-67 6-17 85.
Arizona St. 69, Stanford 65
ARIZONA ST. (17-8) Gaffney 0-3 0-2 0, Des.Cambridge 5-13 0-0 13, Collins 7-13 0-0 15, Horne 6-15 2-2 18, Nunez 2-5 1-2 7, Dev.Cambridge 4-8 2-4 10, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 2-6 0-0 4, Boakye 1-1 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-10 69.
