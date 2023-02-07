GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 23 points to help Oakland defeat Green Bay 59-47 on Thursday night. Townsend also contributed 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon League). Jalen Moore scored 10 points and added seven assists and three steals. Blake Lampman recorded nine points and shot 3 for 14, including 3 for 11 from beyond the arc.

