Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Chinese chipmaker SMIC warns of weak outlook despite record 2022 revenue
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday warned of a weak 2023 despite record high sales last year, as slowing demand for electronics placed pressure on its business. Backed by funding from Beijing, SMIC is China's best hope for becoming a global leader in chip...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
investing.com
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
investing.com
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
investing.com
Analysts positive on NVIDIA's ChatGPT, AI opportunity
© Reuters Analysts positive on NVIDIA's (NVDA) ChatGPY, AI opportunity. With the buzz of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, analysts have speculated that it could benefit Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and while Morgan Stanley analysts agree, they said in a research note that several reports have incorrectly characterized the direct opportunity for the company "in particular the revenue from Chat GPT inference."
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
investing.com
Biden plans to bar some U.S. investments in China, track others-sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to outright ban investments in some Chinese technology companies and to increase scrutiny of others, three sources said, part of its plan to crackdown on the billions American firms have poured into sensitive Chinese sectors. The ban is expected to apply to some...
investing.com
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
investing.com
Top 10 AI Crypto Projects to Lookout for in 2023
The crypto industry is an ever-evolving market. Starting with Bitcoin, the crypto sector is now home to a myriad of digital tokens. Among the many digital tokens, AI cryptos have become a huge interest across the community. Table of contents. The Mutated Child of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. The Importance...
investing.com
Oil jumps as Russia retaliates on caps; G7 warns about Moscow stunt
Investing.com -- Oil markets jumped 2% on Friday as Russia hit back at the G7’s price caps by announcing production cuts and its own minimum price structure, while the global coalition behind the penalties warned the market against believing Moscow’s stunts. Russia will cut oil production by 500,000...
investing.com
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
investing.com
Newell Brands shares slide after guidance disappoints
© Reuters. Newell Brands (NWL) shares slide after guidance disappoints. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are down more than 6% premarket Friday after the company's first quarter and full-year guidance disappointed investors. In the fourth quarter, the commercial products manufacturer and distributor reported an 18.5% decline in net sales to...
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
investing.com
Analyst Urges People To Look At BTC Through A Macro Minded Lens
© Reuters. Analyst Urges People To Look At BTC Through A Macro Minded Lens. A Tweet by Michael Burry in January of 2023 left people concerned about the BTC price. Dan Gambardello does not see this tweet as a bearish sign for BTC. BTC is currently trading hands at...
investing.com
Crude oil heads lower, consolidating after U.S. inventories build
Investing.com -- Oil prices edged lower Thursday, handing back some of the week’s healthy gains after U.S. crude stocks rose strongly, raising further doubts about the strength of demand in the world’s largest consumer. By 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% lower at $77.62 a...
investing.com
Activist investor ValueAct takes stake in Spotify
(Reuters) -ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), at a time when the audio streaming company is looking to cut costs. "We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a spokesperson for the Swedish company said on Friday, without disclosing further details on the investment.
investing.com
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service. The SEC has charged Kraken for the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. “Crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” states Chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC’s decision was...
investing.com
U.S. consumer sentiment improves; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved to a 13-month high in February, but households expected higher inflation to persist over the next 12 months, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan's preliminary February reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 66.4, the highest...
Comments / 0