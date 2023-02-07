ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chinese chipmaker SMIC warns of weak outlook despite record 2022 revenue

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday warned of a weak 2023 despite record high sales last year, as slowing demand for electronics placed pressure on its business. Backed by funding from Beijing, SMIC is China's best hope for becoming a global leader in chip...
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours

XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community

US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
Analysts positive on NVIDIA's ChatGPT, AI opportunity

© Reuters Analysts positive on NVIDIA's (NVDA) ChatGPY, AI opportunity. With the buzz of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, analysts have speculated that it could benefit Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and while Morgan Stanley analysts agree, they said in a research note that several reports have incorrectly characterized the direct opportunity for the company "in particular the revenue from Chat GPT inference."
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
Biden plans to bar some U.S. investments in China, track others-sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to outright ban investments in some Chinese technology companies and to increase scrutiny of others, three sources said, part of its plan to crackdown on the billions American firms have poured into sensitive Chinese sectors. The ban is expected to apply to some...
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett

“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
Top 10 AI Crypto Projects to Lookout for in 2023

The crypto industry is an ever-evolving market. Starting with Bitcoin, the crypto sector is now home to a myriad of digital tokens. Among the many digital tokens, AI cryptos have become a huge interest across the community. Table of contents. The Mutated Child of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. The Importance...
Oil jumps as Russia retaliates on caps; G7 warns about Moscow stunt

Investing.com -- Oil markets jumped 2% on Friday as Russia hit back at the G7’s price caps by announcing production cuts and its own minimum price structure, while the global coalition behind the penalties warned the market against believing Moscow’s stunts. Russia will cut oil production by 500,000...
Newell Brands shares slide after guidance disappoints

© Reuters. Newell Brands (NWL) shares slide after guidance disappoints. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are down more than 6% premarket Friday after the company's first quarter and full-year guidance disappointed investors. In the fourth quarter, the commercial products manufacturer and distributor reported an 18.5% decline in net sales to...
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Analyst Urges People To Look At BTC Through A Macro Minded Lens

© Reuters. Analyst Urges People To Look At BTC Through A Macro Minded Lens. A Tweet by Michael Burry in January of 2023 left people concerned about the BTC price. Dan Gambardello does not see this tweet as a bearish sign for BTC. BTC is currently trading hands at...
Crude oil heads lower, consolidating after U.S. inventories build

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged lower Thursday, handing back some of the week’s healthy gains after U.S. crude stocks rose strongly, raising further doubts about the strength of demand in the world’s largest consumer. By 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% lower at $77.62 a...
Activist investor ValueAct takes stake in Spotify

(Reuters) -ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), at a time when the audio streaming company is looking to cut costs. "We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a spokesperson for the Swedish company said on Friday, without disclosing further details on the investment.
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service

SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service. The SEC has charged Kraken for the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. “Crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” states Chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC’s decision was...
U.S. consumer sentiment improves; inflation expectations rise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved to a 13-month high in February, but households expected higher inflation to persist over the next 12 months, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan's preliminary February reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 66.4, the highest...
