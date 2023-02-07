Read full article on original website
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense
Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
CBS Sports
LeBron James' NBA scoring record might become unbreakable -- but these four current players could catch Kareem
After nearly 40 years, the NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's most prolific scorer ever Tuesday night. James' ability to produce points consistently at a high level for two decades is unparalleled, and one of the most impressive accomplishments in the history of the game. It also got us thinking: Who could be next to climb this high in the scoring record books?
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: Kevin Durant headed to Suns; Lakers move Russell Westbrook; Josh Hart a Knick
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams around the league were not interested in waiting until the last minute. That includes the Phoenix Suns, who agreed to a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant late on Wednesday night. They'll send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Durant and TJ Warren.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
CBS Sports
A comprehensive look at everything the Nets got in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden
The Brooklyn Nets' short-lived and ill-fated superteam era officially came to a close late on Wednesday night when they agreed to a trade that will send Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a pick-swap in 2028.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as he reflects on path to setting NBA's scoring record
LeBron James set the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did so late in the third quarter of a close game. The NBA stopped the game to celebrate the achievement, but they couldn't exactly let the moment breathe when there was still basketball left to be played. So on Thursday, the Lakers held a pregame ceremony to honor James, and at the end, he took the floor. He thanked his family, calling wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri and mother Gloria his "starting five," but he also took the time to appreciate some of the NBA legends that came before him.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook trade grades: Lakers, Timberwolves don't move needle much, while Jazz come out big winner
The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz are finalizing a three-team trade that would send Russell Westbrook and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Lakers and Mike Conley Jr. to the Timberwolves, CBS Sports' Bill Reiter has confirmed. In addition, the Timberwolves will receive the lesser of Washington and Memphis' second-round picks in 2024 along with 2025 and 2026 second-round picks from the Jazz. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are also going to Minnesota in the deal.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
CBS Sports
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars likeliest to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Thursday
Booker will miss Thursday's game versus the Hawks to manage a left groin injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Booker returned to action Tuesday after more than a month on the sidelines and displayed some rust, knocking down only six of his 15 shot attempts and going just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. He'll take a night off to rest up in the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday but seems likely to retake the floor Friday at Indiana.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Jazz have discussed deal that would send Russell Westbrook, picks to Utah
The Los Angeles Lakers spent 10 months waiting for the perfect Russell Westbrook trade. On Friday, it seemingly arrived when Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. Irving was a proven fit alongside LeBron James and exactly the sort of superstar the Lakers tend to prioritize. Yet when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks, not the Lakers.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says he can help 'any franchise' win multiple championships after breaking scoring record
LeBron James needed 20 years to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking ahead to what he might accomplish moving forward. After the game, the Los Angeles Lakers forward revealed that he plans to play a few more seasons. In itself, that's hardly surprising. James has always said that he plans to finish his career playing alongside his son Bronny, who won't be eligible to join the NBA until the fall of 2024. But notably, James didn't exactly specify that he planned to play those final few years for the Lakers. In fact, he slyly pointed in another direction. He wants to keep competing for championships, and he thinks he can do it anywhere.
