KMPH.com
Family dog with known health issues reported missing near Tarpey Village
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is turning to the community Thursday, hoping to reunite with a beloved pet. Sesame, the owners say, is microchipped and went missing in late January near Tarpey Village. (Near Clovis and Ashland or Shaw and Gettysburg) The owners say Sesame is known...
DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old. In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
KMPH.com
Classes return to normal following another threat in Clovis Unified on Thursday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Clovis West High School and Washington Elementary were briefly locked down Thursday morning following another threat. Classes returned to normal after police determined the threat to be unsubstantiated. The Clovis Unified School District's superintendent and the Fresno Police Department are calling these threats swatting pranks.
KMPH.com
Couple arrested in connection to August murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and woman are in custody, accused of a fatal shooting last year in Fresno. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, on N. Cornelia Ave. in the Highway City area of Fresno. When police...
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
KMPH.com
Alexis previews the Great Day on FOX26 Game Day Special this Sunday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Great Day will be on FOX26 this Sunday for a Game Day Special. Tune into FOX26 at 6:00 a.m. for a special Sunday broadcast of Great Day with Kopi Sotiropulous, Justin Willis, Alexis Govea, and sports reporter Vanessa Romo. We'll have special interviews, stories, and...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
Down Syndrome Association of Central California needs donations for Fairytale Ball
The Down Syndrome Association of Central California helps support families with children touched by Down syndrome.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters
GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
KMPH.com
Snowboarder rescued by helicopter in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Snowboarder was rescued by helicopter last Friday in Tulare County. The Naval Air Station Lemoore (NASL) says their help was requested on February 3 by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for help in the search for a back-country snowboarder who had not returned from Sherman Peak area.
KMPH.com
County Supervisors offer condolences, respects to Selma officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Board of Supervisors adjourned Tuesday and offered their condolences and respects to fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. “I was born and raised in Selma, so I always keep a watchful eye on things that happen in Selma,” said Fresno County...
foxla.com
Tulare County massacre: Man pleads not guilty to killing 6
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people...
Court documents reveal past feud between Goshen shooting suspect, victim's family
Court documents revealed more details about a feud that started years before the massacre of six family members in Goshen.
KMPH.com
Nonprofit's "Eat Your Heart Out" promo offers the gift of closure this Valentine's Day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Project Survival's Cat Haven in Dunlap is offering a special this Valentine's Day through its "Eat Your Heart Out" promotion. "Zoos are always trying to think of creative things. Since we have carnivores, it kind of makes sense to eat your heart out with a carnivore since they do eat guinea pigs, mice, and different items," said Dale Anderson, Executive Director and Founder of Project Survival's Cat Haven.
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
Study ranks Fresno as the 6th worst place to live to stay sober
A recent study has analyzed data across 100 cities to find the best and worst cities for sober living. It ranked Fresno as the 6th worst city.
Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
Man shot dead in Hanford, suspect arrested, deputies say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in Hanford after being shot by another man who was later arrested, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 11:00 a.m. they received a call about a shooting that took place in the 11500 block of Elder Avenue. Witnesses gave a detailed […]
KMPH.com
Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
