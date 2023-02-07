ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Family dog with known health issues reported missing near Tarpey Village

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is turning to the community Thursday, hoping to reunite with a beloved pet. Sesame, the owners say, is microchipped and went missing in late January near Tarpey Village. (Near Clovis and Ashland or Shaw and Gettysburg) The owners say Sesame is known...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old.  In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Classes return to normal following another threat in Clovis Unified on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Clovis West High School and Washington Elementary were briefly locked down Thursday morning following another threat. Classes returned to normal after police determined the threat to be unsubstantiated. The Clovis Unified School District's superintendent and the Fresno Police Department are calling these threats swatting pranks.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Couple arrested in connection to August murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and woman are in custody, accused of a fatal shooting last year in Fresno. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, on N. Cornelia Ave. in the Highway City area of Fresno. When police...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Alexis previews the Great Day on FOX26 Game Day Special this Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Great Day will be on FOX26 this Sunday for a Game Day Special. Tune into FOX26 at 6:00 a.m. for a special Sunday broadcast of Great Day with Kopi Sotiropulous, Justin Willis, Alexis Govea, and sports reporter Vanessa Romo. We'll have special interviews, stories, and...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters

GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Snowboarder rescued by helicopter in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Snowboarder was rescued by helicopter last Friday in Tulare County. The Naval Air Station Lemoore (NASL) says their help was requested on February 3 by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for help in the search for a back-country snowboarder who had not returned from Sherman Peak area.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Tulare County massacre: Man pleads not guilty to killing 6

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Nonprofit's "Eat Your Heart Out" promo offers the gift of closure this Valentine's Day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Project Survival's Cat Haven in Dunlap is offering a special this Valentine's Day through its "Eat Your Heart Out" promotion. "Zoos are always trying to think of creative things. Since we have carnivores, it kind of makes sense to eat your heart out with a carnivore since they do eat guinea pigs, mice, and different items," said Dale Anderson, Executive Director and Founder of Project Survival's Cat Haven.
DUNLAP, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County

COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy