astaga.com
Will Bitcoin, Ethereum Crash? DCG Sells Grayscale Shares
After a protracted back-and-forth, the Genesis and DCG drama seems to be coming to a comparatively easy finish after Genesis reached an settlement with DCG and different collectors yesterday – however a value crash may very well be looming as DCG is compelled to promote shares in its Grayscale Bitcoin (GBTC) and Ethereum (ETHE) Trusts.
dailyhodl.com
Deutsche Bank Eyeing Up Crypto Investments in Effort To Revamp Growth: Report
Financial giant Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm is reportedly considering making investments in the crypto industry to speed up its growth after global markets fell last year. According to a new Bloomberg report, the German banking giant’s DWS Group is already in discussions to invest in two Germany-based crypto...
astaga.com
Barry Silbert’s DCG selling off assets, but market doesn’t care
DCG personal the Grayscale Bitcoin Belief, which has been buying and selling at a sizeable low cost following concern across the reserves held. DCG has begun promoting off crypto property at distressed costs following chapter of Genesis. Market appears to have priced this in, however there may very well be...
crypto-academy.org
Gemini And Genesis Reach $100M Agreement
With a deal announced today by US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, Genesis Global Capital, LLC (Genesis), and Digital Currency Group, Gemini Earn users are one step closer to getting their money back. The agreement was revealed on Twitter by Cameron Winklevoss, a co-founder of Gemini. According to a press statement, the...
marketscreener.com
U.S. equity funds see outflows for 12th week in a row
(Reuters) - Investors continued to withdraw from U.S. equity funds for a 12th straight week in the seven days to Feb. 8 as a report showing robust U.S. job additions in the last month fed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates this year. Refinitiv Lipper...
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
CNBC
Coinbase shares fall as SEC takes crypto staking action against Kraken
Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
decrypt.co
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
marketscreener.com
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
marketscreener.com
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
astaga.com
Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Sells 412 BTC After 11 Years
A dormant Bitcoin wallet address transferred about 412 BTC price 9.6 million in the present day. The dormant pockets was inactive for almost 11 years and made a large revenue on Bitcoin bought in 2012. Whereas the explanation behind Bitcoin selloff by a dormant pockets tackle could be justified, Bitcoin...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Plummets Below 1 Million Tokens as Asset Loses 15%
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Abruptly Adds Support on Top Crypto Exchange
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added sudden support for proof-of-stake blockchain Axelar, sparking a rally for its native token, AXL. Axelar is a project built using the Cosmos SDK (software development kit), and aims to deliver cross-chain communication between numerous other blockchains. Its functions include making cross-chain token transfers,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain's CEO Resigns
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Peter Wall, the CEO and interim chairman of bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain (ARBK), has resigned after three years, the company said in aThursday press release. The London-based company had a difficult 2022 as...
coingeek.com
Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US
The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Association Calls on Congress to Intervene, End SEC’s ‘Attack’ on Crypto Industry
Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith has released a statement on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s eradication of staking on the crypto exchange Kraken. The Washington DC-based organization, which represents more than 100 crypto companies in a push to improve public policy for blockchain networks on Capitol Hill, says the SEC’s actions part of an ongoing attack on a nascent industry.
