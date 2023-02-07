Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2023: AFRM, CYBR, ASX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were gaining over 1% in value recently. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was slipping past 15% after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $1.10 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss...
Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Favorites With Big Dividends
With the industry poised to rebound from last year's tumble, these seven top semiconductor stocks offer solid upside potential and dividends of up to 6%, and they are rated Buy by Wall Street analysts as well.
Chinese State Media Warns Against Frenzy As ChatGPT's Popularity Boosts Local AI Stocks
China cautioned against a frenzy around the technology stocks after ChatGPT's growing popularity led to soaring share prices of China’s artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. What Happened: The Securities Times, in a front-page editorial, highlighted several technological concepts that previously spurred stock buying in China and the excitement for which has died down, reported Reuters.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Have $2,000? 2 Market-Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy
These two stocks are blue chips that outperformed in the bear market.
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen
The market dipped on Monday and was a bit mixed through early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The slightly downbeat and subdued start to the week appears to be a welcome and somewhat bullish sign as many bears and market pessimists likely thought a huge pullback was coming after the impressive start to 2023, which has seen tons of stocks climb well over 30% YTD.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
5 Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime
With inflation showing signs of easing, the Fed is highly anticipated to slow its rate hikes. With the market expected to rebound this year, fundamentally strong stocks Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola...
Tech stocks have come back with a 'vengeance' - and the rally in equities suggests a bull market has dawned, says Fundstrat's Mark Newton
The stock market rally will continue as tech stocks have made a strong comeback, according to Fundstrat's Mark Newton. "We do see signs of technology coming back with a vengeance in the last couple of weeks," he said. So far in 2023, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 have rallied...
Amazon bursts back into the trillion-dollar club as the stock rally allows Big Tech to retake top slots among most valued companies
Amazon has returned to the trillion-dollar market-cap club as it continues to rebound after a dismal 2022. The boost to Amazon's market cap comes alongside the resurgence of Big Tech stocks this year. Securities firms including JMP, Truist and Evercore continue to predict further upside for the stock. Amazon has...
AI stocks are soaring in a meme-like frenzy. Here's why investors won't have to rely on Reddit enthusiasm to sustain the rally.
Following a brutal year for tech, the rise of ChatGPT has sparked a boom in AI stocks and chip-makers. Shares of both well-known and obscure companies have skyrocketed on even small updates related to AI. The frenzy bears some resemblance to the meme stock craze, but AI's foundation is stronger,...
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
ServiceNow, Broadcom, and ASML should all weather the next big downturn.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
The stock market has runway to continue its rally until April - and then investors should expect to feel the pain of weak corporate earnings, veteran strategist says
Stocks will continue their rally until April - and then start feeling the pain of weak corporate earnings, Joe Terranova said. The veteran market strategist warned of the lagged effect of Fed rate hikes. "The first half of the year will be better than the second half of the year,"...
NASDAQ
ChatGPT & AI Mania: Stocks & ETFs in Focus
(1:00) - What Is ChatGPT and Generative AI?. (5:10) - What Are The Possible Benefits This Technology Can Bring?. (15:15) - Will AI Be The Most Disruptive Technology?. (19:35) - AI Wars: Which Tech Giant Will Be The Big Winner?. (22:50) - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF: THNQ. (29:45) -...
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Comments / 0