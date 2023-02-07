ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ

Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2023: AFRM, CYBR, ASX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were gaining over 1% in value recently. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was slipping past 15% after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $1.10 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss...
Benzinga

Chinese State Media Warns Against Frenzy As ChatGPT's Popularity Boosts Local AI Stocks

China cautioned against a frenzy around the technology stocks after ChatGPT's growing popularity led to soaring share prices of China’s artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. What Happened: The Securities Times, in a front-page editorial, highlighted several technological concepts that previously spurred stock buying in China and the excitement for which has died down, reported Reuters.
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
NASDAQ

Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen

The market dipped on Monday and was a bit mixed through early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The slightly downbeat and subdued start to the week appears to be a welcome and somewhat bullish sign as many bears and market pessimists likely thought a huge pullback was coming after the impressive start to 2023, which has seen tons of stocks climb well over 30% YTD.
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Markets Insider

The stock market has runway to continue its rally until April - and then investors should expect to feel the pain of weak corporate earnings, veteran strategist says

Stocks will continue their rally until April - and then start feeling the pain of weak corporate earnings, Joe Terranova said. The veteran market strategist warned of the lagged effect of Fed rate hikes. "The first half of the year will be better than the second half of the year,"...
NASDAQ

ChatGPT & AI Mania: Stocks & ETFs in Focus

(1:00) - What Is ChatGPT and Generative AI?. (5:10) - What Are The Possible Benefits This Technology Can Bring?. (15:15) - Will AI Be The Most Disruptive Technology?. (19:35) - AI Wars: Which Tech Giant Will Be The Big Winner?. (22:50) - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF: THNQ. (29:45) -...
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher

Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...

