He saw it pretty quickly with AJ Brown and Willie Gay before he was even the head coach at Starkville High School a few years ago. Woods was in attendance in the spring of 2015 when Starkville was playing a jamboree at Mississippi State when he saw Brown take off on the opening play of the game and haul in a catch. Brown wore number 15 that day but when Woods took the job at Starkville during the summer, he wanted him to change to No. 1 because he thought he was good enough.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO