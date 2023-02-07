Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
Starkville Daily News
Young Jackets progressing nicely in archery
After the first two performances for the Yellow Jackets, that mark does not seem to far-fetched to reach. Starkville shot over 3,200 for the second-straight meet on Thursday night and defeated visiting Houston 3,237-2,942. For more on this story, read our news edition from Friday, February 10 or click here...
Starkville Daily News
MSU men set to host dangerous LSU
He considers Wednesday night’s opponent LSU to be very dangerous and knows the Tigers will be looking to come into Humphrey Coliseum with an opportunity to add a rare Southeastern Conference victory onto their resume. With the Bulldogs being 3-7 in the SEC, which is good for 11th in...
Starkville Daily News
Woods knew Brown, Gay were special
He saw it pretty quickly with AJ Brown and Willie Gay before he was even the head coach at Starkville High School a few years ago. Woods was in attendance in the spring of 2015 when Starkville was playing a jamboree at Mississippi State when he saw Brown take off on the opening play of the game and haul in a catch. Brown wore number 15 that day but when Woods took the job at Starkville during the summer, he wanted him to change to No. 1 because he thought he was good enough.
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs finish strong to add another victory
The Mississippi State Bulldogs added another win to its current streak with a 64-53 victory over the LSU Tigers. MSU started the game fast by scoring the first 10 points of the night, but LSU responded by getting in the Bulldogs’ faces and hitting big shots down the stretch. When it seemed the Tigers were going to go into halftime with the lead, MSU went on a 9-0 run to close out the first half with a 25-22 lead.
Starkville Daily News
Vols look to make run at North 5A Tournament
After back-to-back district tournament championships, the Vols were stunned last week when they lost in the semifinals of the District 1 playoff. Starkville Academy head coach Brian Merkel makes no excuses for the loss but did mention a week off from competition hurt his team as it had to knock off some rust against Magnolia Heights School.
Starkville Daily News
Starkville Academy names new building after Allene Springer
Shortly after Starkville Academy immediately began work for its new building, the school just received a naming gift. Members of the Springer family joined Starkville Academy faculty and board members on Tuesday, February 7 for the formal beginning of the construction for the school’s new building to be named the Allene M. Springer Center for Recreation and Performing Arts.
Starkville Daily News
East Webster to play for Class 2A, Region 4 titles
CALHOUN CITY – Both the boys and girls squads are headed to the title game to take on host Calhoun City after taking care of business in the Thursday semifinals. The Wolverines had a bye in the first round by virtue of winning the regular season title with an undefeated 5-0 mark and they looked like the team to beat in the semis.
