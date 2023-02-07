Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man robbed at Dollar Tree in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a robbery that took place in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on South Willow Street at around 9:50 p.m. An employee told police that he had just locked up the store for the...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
WCAX
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
Schenectady man pleads guilty to fatal Route 7 crash
A 63-year-old man plead guilty to causing a crash that killed a Schenectady woman.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
Troy man sentenced in kidnapping and assault cases
The suspect was sentenced to 8 years in prison and will be registered as a sex offender.
Seen Her? Police Issue Alert For Missing Woman From Albany
Police are asking for help in locating a woman from the region who’s been missing for more than two weeks. Skylar Jennings, age 20, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, as she left her Albany home, located near Bradford and Quail streets, according to Albany Police. Jennings is...
Albany man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin
The United States Attorney's Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.
Rutland man allegedly hits victim in the face with a knife
A Rutland man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly violating a conditions of release and hitting a victim in the face with a knife. Kevin Larochelle, 58, faces multiple charges.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man arrested on multiple charges
RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
WNYT
Albany police arrest two people after shooting
Albany police recovered a handgun and arrested two people in connection with a shots fired incident Sunday night. Their names are: Jean Rosario Rodriguez and Tommy Falu Garcia. Both are from Albany. Police say they recovered this handgun during this investigation. Police tell us the shots were fired Sunday night...
Missing Woman Found Dead In Abandoned Building In Albany
Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was found dead inside an abandoned building in the region, weeks after she was reported missing. The body of Sadie Kopyc, of Cohoes, was found at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, inside an Albany building located on Central Avenue, Albany Police spokesperson Steven Smith told Daily Voice.
Man admits to making meth in Whitehall motel room
One of the two men charged with making meth in a Whitehall motel room back in 2020 has pleaded guilty.
Albany felon arraigned on firearm possession indictment
The indictment alleges the suspect had a Smith & Wesson .357 caliber revolver in his possession.
Albany police search for missing woman
Albany police children and family services unit is attempting to find Skylar Jennings, 20 of Albany. Jennings was last seen on Monday, January 23 leaving a residence on Bradford Street near Quail Street.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Fort Edward woman
A Fort Edward woman was arrested on Monday after police found her to be in possession of LSD following a traffic stop. Amy Jordan, 49, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting
WHITING — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting today. The crash took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 30, and Leicester Whiting Road, at around 5:10 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Walter Duda, 88, of Poultney. According to the report, Duda...
Police: Body belongs to missing Cohoes woman
Albany Police are currently investigating an unattended death after a body was found on Central Avenue. Police say the death was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
iheart.com
Woman Killed in Wyoming County Fire
An investigation continues into a fatal fire in Wyoming County. Firefighters say it broke out shortly after 9 yesterday morning on Maxon Road in Bennington. A woman's body was later discovered inside the home, which was a total loss. The victim's name has not been released.
