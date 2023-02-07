ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, VT

newportdispatch.com

Man robbed at Dollar Tree in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a robbery that took place in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on South Willow Street at around 9:50 p.m. An employee told police that he had just locked up the store for the...
MANCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road at around 6:30 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin Brunk, of Brattleboro, had been drinking...
WESTMINSTER, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin

The United States Attorney's Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man arrested on multiple charges

RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Albany police arrest two people after shooting

Albany police recovered a handgun and arrested two people in connection with a shots fired incident Sunday night. Their names are: Jean Rosario Rodriguez and Tommy Falu Garcia. Both are from Albany. Police say they recovered this handgun during this investigation. Police tell us the shots were fired Sunday night...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Woman Found Dead In Abandoned Building In Albany

Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was found dead inside an abandoned building in the region, weeks after she was reported missing. The body of Sadie Kopyc, of Cohoes, was found at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, inside an Albany building located on Central Avenue, Albany Police spokesperson Steven Smith told Daily Voice.
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting

WHITING — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Whiting today. The crash took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 30, and Leicester Whiting Road, at around 5:10 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Walter Duda, 88, of Poultney. According to the report, Duda...
WHITING, VT
iheart.com

Woman Killed in Wyoming County Fire

An investigation continues into a fatal fire in Wyoming County. Firefighters say it broke out shortly after 9 yesterday morning on Maxon Road in Bennington. A woman's body was later discovered inside the home, which was a total loss. The victim's name has not been released.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY

