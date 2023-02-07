Netflix's "You" is back for a pulse-pounding Season 4, and this time, the show takes Joe (Penn Badgley) and the viewer way outside their comfort zones. Joe has relocated to jolly old England in search of both a fresh start and his love interest Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle). However, Joe — operating under the guise of Professor Jonathan Moore — soon finds himself roped into yet another social circle rife with conflict and insecure rich people. As time goes on, the dead bodies of members of this wealthy social circle begin to pile up. Soon, Joe finds himself in the crosshairs of a stalker. He must solve the mystery of this mass death and reclaim his peaceful European getaway, all while avoiding detection from those around him.

