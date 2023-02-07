Read full article on original website
Jenna Ortega Didn't Return For You Season 4 Because She Was Filming Wednesday
Jenna Ortega is in high demand nowadays. Between her delightful recent performances — not just in Netflix's "Wednesday" and 2022's "Scream," but also in Ti West's surprise slasher hit "X" — and her upcoming turn in "Scream 6," she has quickly become one of the most recognized young faces in Hollywood. Particularly in all genres scary and spooky.
Prime Video Developing A Series Based On Image Comics' Wytches
The Image Comics horror series "Wytches" — which tells the story of otherworldly beings from the woods who terrorize a small New England town — is reportedly getting the Prime Video treatment over at Amazon, and it is being spearheaded by DC Comics "New 52" creator Scott Snyder and artist Mark "Jock" Simpson. According to Variety, the pair will be executive producing the animated project in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, Amazon Studios, and Project 51 Productions' Kevin Kolde.
Why Harry Melling's Experience Of Working On The Harry Potter Franchise Was 'Unique'
While Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) has his fair share of challenges during his time at Hogwarts, not even Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) worst could compare to the life Harry had before attending the magical school. Not only does Harry receive contempt from his uncle, Vernon (Richard Griffiths), and aunt, Petunia (Fiona Shaw), but he is also picked on by his cousin, Dudley Dursley (Harry Melling).
Netflix's You Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained
Netflix's "You" is back for a pulse-pounding Season 4, and this time, the show takes Joe (Penn Badgley) and the viewer way outside their comfort zones. Joe has relocated to jolly old England in search of both a fresh start and his love interest Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle). However, Joe — operating under the guise of Professor Jonathan Moore — soon finds himself roped into yet another social circle rife with conflict and insecure rich people. As time goes on, the dead bodies of members of this wealthy social circle begin to pile up. Soon, Joe finds himself in the crosshairs of a stalker. He must solve the mystery of this mass death and reclaim his peaceful European getaway, all while avoiding detection from those around him.
Spider-Man: Noir To Spin His Webs On Amazon Prime In New Live-Action Series
"Spider-Man Noir" has been an alternate universe version of "Spider-Man" since 2009 when the first comics featuring the brooding, black-and-white version of our favorite web-slinger first debuted. However, many more people are likely familiar with the character thanks to 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse," which featured Nicolas Cage as the voice of the character, fighting alongside countless other variants of Spider-Man.
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson Weighs In On Harald And Freydis' Split
Contrary to what television may have indicated, it wasn't all doom, gloom, and axe-swinging Norseman invading foreign lands during the Viking era. Sometimes a little bit of romance was thrown in there for good measure; at least, that's what "Vikings: Valhalla" creator Jeb Stuart has suggested. In his sequel series set 100 years after "Vikings," the Netflix show follows three core heroes who all find their own place at the end of an era. Among this trio are Harald of Norway (Leo Suter) and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson).
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
The DCU Batman Movie Could Do Something Truly Brave And Bold - A Less Grimdark Caped Crusader
You'd think that after Christian Bale, Batfleck, Battinson, and the impending return of Michael Keaton, Warner Bros. might be done recasting the Caped Crusader (and his supporting cast) for a while. And yet, the wheel of Hollywood reboots keeps turning. James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for a new interconnected DC film and television universe — now dubbed the DCU — includes another impending live-action Batman adaptation. However, this one might be a little different than what's come before.
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
The Conners Fans Caught A Couple Of Continuity Errors In Season 5 Episode 13
The following article contains spoilers for "The Conners," Season 5, Episode 13 — "New Pipes and Old Secrets." The sense of discontinuity between "The Conners" and its parent show "Roseanne" can sometimes be quite thorny. When "Roseanne" returned to the airwaves, it had to junk its original series finale to facilitate its return to the airwaves and went even further than that to junk Jackie Harris' (Laurie Metcalf) marriage to Fred (Michael O'Keefe) and the existence of her son Andy. The program even retconned the existence of the youngest Conner sibling, Jerry Garcia Conner.
Grey's Anatomy Newcomer Adelaide Kane Calls The Show's Doctor Boot Camp A 'Sterile Playground'
Ever since its premiere way back in 2005, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" upended the typical medical procedural drama by adding a strong dose of humor to the proceedings. Created by showrunner Shonda Rhimes — who would go on to create "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "Station 19" — the dramedy helped launch her career and make her the most prolific Black female showrunner in TV history. The series has run for so long that it can really be divided into the career and personal life-defining eras based on the lead character Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) interpersonal and professional relationships.
Harrison Ford's Idea Of Hollywood As A 'Fictional Place' Is Truer Than Ever
The age of the movie star may have been replaced by infinite streaming services, but everyone's favorite straight-shooting actor is doing better than ever. Harrison Ford is one of those names that will stand the test of time. Ford has not only portrayed multiple beloved film characters, but he also never seems to be a Hollywood creature. The "Star Wars" alum keeps a permanent residence in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on a little ranch with his wife, Calista Flockhart. He flies his personal planes and doesn't feel the need to take an endless stream of roles.
Brendan Fraser Auditioned To Play Superman In A J.J. Abrams Project (& So Did Paul Walker)
The Brendan Fraser renaissance of 2022 has spilled over into the new year, with "The Whale" star earning award show acclaim and accolades for his performance in the Darren Aronofsky flick — including an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in late January. Fraser's film career has reached unprecedented heights over the past few months on account of his powerful portrayal of Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Considered to be his acting opus, Fraser has come a long way from his days of swinging through trees and taking out mummies. However, there was one film from the "Airheads" frontman's past that could've defined his Hollywood career way earlier — but it never got made.
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan First Told Gil Birmingham About The Show In 2016
When Taylor Sheridan pivoted to the world of writing, directing, and producing, he was a burnt-out actor with roughly twenty years of experience under his belt. It was being refused a raise for his performance on "Sons of Anarchy," however, that incited his transition away from acting. "That's really when I quit," Sheridan told Deadline, "[because] that's how the business saw me: 'Let's replace him with someone cheaper.' And I decided that I didn't want to be 11 on the call sheet for the rest of my life."
Why Stranger Things' Brett Gelman Calls Winona Ryder A 'Genius'
"Stranger Things" gave us an operatic Season 4 in 2022 that sent fans on a binge-fest across the entire summer and made for one of the best shows of the entire year. Eddie Munson and "Running Up That Hill" became pop culture juggernauts due to the show's massive popularity. Meanwhile, in a Soviet prison camp in eastern Russia, Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) went on a pretty epic rescue mission — to bring back Chief Hopper (David Harbour) — that brought them closer together.
Hina's Recent NCIS: Hawai'i Appearance Has Fans Wishing She Was A Series Regular
"NCIS: Hawai'i" follows a similar format to the other shows in the "NCIS" franchise. There's a crime, the characters investigate, and hopefully, they catch their guy. Although the show mainly focuses on the agents who work out of the Pearl Harbor Field Office, there are a few other recurring characters who pop up from time to time. There's Captain Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj) — Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) love interest before he was reassigned — Jane's former mentor Maggie Shaw (Julie White), and Gunnery Sergeant Norman 'Boom Boom' Gates (Sharif Atkins), an explosives expert who works with the team on occasion. Viewers also get to see the people who are important to Special Agent Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) outside of work, including his good friend, Hina.
The Anchorman Scene Paul Rudd Says The Cast Struggled To Get Through
Easily one of the most legendary comedies of the 2000s was 2004's "Anchorman." With a star-studded cast featuring Will Farrell, David Koechner, Paul Rudd, and Steve Carell at the beginning of their rise to A-List superstardom, the film made improv-inspired comedy dialogue all the rage throughout the decade and made producer Judd Apatow and director Adam McKay in-demand filmmakers.
Sean Murray Had To Assure NCIS Fans That His Weight Loss Was Totally Healthy
Networks and studios will always begin aping the ideas behind any major success in the television or film industry. Hence, after "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" blew up into a major hit, CBS wisely decided to make a couple of spin-offs of the series and also greenlit a similarly themed show with "NCIS" in 2003.
You Season 4 Has Critics Overwhelmingly Unimpressed
"You" Season 4 – Part I has finally debuted on Netflix, and the reviews are a little less than romantic. Though it began with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, that number has steadily dropped as more critics put their thoughts onto paper – as of writing, it sits at an ominous 80% (the lowest score a season of "You" has ever had). The sleeper hit has apparently reached inevitable bloat for some viewers, who struggle to swallow Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) latest adventure.
