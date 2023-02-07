ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson Becomes First Player In NBA This Season To Do This

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

On Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Klay Thompson hit a season-high 12 three-pointers, becoming the only player in the NBA to make 12 threes in a game this season.

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter to ever pick up a basketball, but right behind him is his teammate Klay Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors not only have two future Hall-of-Famers in Curry and Thompson, but they are the best shooting duo in NBA history.

On Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder , Klay Thompson assumed the duties of being Golden State’s “go-to” scorer due to Steph Curry being sidelined with a lower left leg injury, one that will likely result in him being out for the next few weeks.

Thompson has always stepped up offensively in the absence of Curry and Monday was no different, as he led the Warriors to a 141-114 victory at home.

Scoring a game-high 42 points, Klay not only notched his third 40-point night on the season, one of 16 players in the league this season to have at least three 40-point games, but Thompson also made a season-high 12 three-pointers.

Only one player in the league this season has made at least 10 threes in three different games and only one player has made 12 threes. That player is Klay Thompson and this should come as a shock to nobody.

He may have suffered devastating leg injuries in back-to-back years not too long ago, but Thompson has worked extremely hard to get back to being the Hall-of-Fame quality player he was prior to these injuries and performances like the one he had against Oklahoma City on Monday are exactly what he needs to prove his haters and doubters wrong.

This was also Klay Thompson’s eighth game of his career with at least 10 made three-pointers, which ranks second in league history behind guess who… Stephen Curry, who has 22 such games.

Klay Thompson, who holds the NBA record for most threes hit in a game with 14 made threes back in 2018, is one of the best shooters this league has ever seen and if the Warriors are to continue their current dynasty and compete for more championship, he will need to continue to be the “go-to” scoring weapon that he has always been known to be.

The Warriors and Thompson will be looking to pick up another victory on the road Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

