Chronicle-Telegram
Allan Robert Holland
Allan Robert Holland, 98, of Elyria, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Allan was born June 5, 1924 'on a farm' near Erie, Pennsylvania. He was the third of eight children. He graduated Fairview High School (Pennsylvania) in 1942 and entered the U.S. Army during World War II. He served his Country for three years; with 18 months in the European Theater with the 78th Division. He fought in combat where he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds in battle. It was also during his active service that he earned two Bronze Stars for actions above and beyond the call of duty.
Doug Gigliotti
Doug Gigliotti, 65, of Elyria, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, after a 25 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Doug was born in Amherst, to Dr. Tom and Arlene Gigliotti on November 5, 1957. He grew up in Amherst with his nine siblings, all helping out at his father’s animal clinic, the Amherst Animal Clinic.
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds, 90, affectionately also known as J.R., of Ashland, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born December 23, 1932 in Ashland, the son of the late Joseph Samuel and Florence (nee Norris) Reynolds. Jim graduated...
Carolyn Oster
With heavy hearts after a short illness, Carolyn Oster (nee Rhodes), 91, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. She was loved by all her relatives and all who knew her. She truly was a saint. She was loved from the bottom of our hearts to our souls. She...
Susan Ellen Barson
Susan Ellen Barson (nee Halstead), 89, of Amherst, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home, following a full and meaningful life. She was born a coal miner's daughter on November 18, 1933 in Peytona, West Virginia. For most of her life, Amherst has been her home. Susan and...
Roy McClurg
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roy McClurg who passed away on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 in Wellington. He was born October 22nd, 1957 in Wellington, to Clarence McClurg and Marie (Youngless) McClurg. Roy graduated from Wellington High School in 1976, where he enjoyed competing...
Agnes A. Young
Agnes A. Young (nee Shaffron), 83, of Lorain, passed away at the New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, Lorain, after a brief illness on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born June 23, 1939 in Wood, Pennsylvania. In 1959, she and her husband, Donald, Sr., moved to Lorain so...
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec was born July 9, 1930 to Martin and Edith Haas in North Ridgeville. Mary passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Wesleyan Village in Elyria. Mary enjoyed taking care of her family as they were her pride and joy. She was an active parishioner at...
Riddell, Lundy spent more than $100,000 each in commissioners race
Newly elected Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell, a Republican, and former Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, each spent more than $110,000 in last year's campaign for commissioner. Pre-election campaign finance reports obtained from the Lorain County Board of Elections revealed the extent of fundraising efforts both men went to —...
Timothy James McDaniel
Timothy James McDaniel, 19, of Nova, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Akron Children's Hospital. Born on June 11, 2003, he was the son of Jeramy and Marie (nee Jankowski) McDaniel. Tim grew up in the Elyria area before moving with his family to Nova a few years ago. Tim...
Dennis Michael Balzer
Dennis Michael Balzer, 77, a lifelong resident of Sheffield Township, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at the home of his daughter, Christine, in Amherst. He was born March 18, 1945 and led a faith-filled and fulfilling life. Dennis was employed in banking and sales for many years. His career...
Amherst police lieutenant retires, plans to work toward school safety
AMHERST — After 26 years, Lt. Dan Makruski will walk out of the Amherst Police Department for the last time today. “I know God’s got bigger plans for me. It’s a retirement on paper, but it’s just a change of mission in my head,” he said while sitting in his office Wednesday afternoon.
George S. Dutczak
George S. Dutczak, 75, of North Ridgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville.
Zane E. Brushaber
Zane E. Brushaber, 95, of Grafton, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home following a brief illness. Arrangements will be announced by the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elyria.
Shayne Edwards remembered on 15th birthday
ELYRIA — Balloons flew high into the sky above West Park on Tuesday as family and friends of Shayne Edwards remembered him on what would’ve been his 15th birthday. Gathering in a circle, dozens of guests sang happy birthday and shared stories, remembering him for his infectious smile, goofy sense of humor and the value he placed in others.
Boys basketball: Blake Hopkins saves Black River from loss to Wellington
SULLIVAN TWP. — The story of Blake Hopkins' life played out on the basketball court Tuesday night: He showed up late but quickly became the life of the party. Generously listed at 6-foot — maybe when his poofy, curly hair is factored in — the muscular star linebacker entered in the second quarter, threw his body around like a ragdoll and almost single-handedly saved sluggish Black River from itself against scrappy backyard rival Wellington.
Jeff Armbruster named county administrator; J.R. White to become HR director
Longtime North Ridgeville politician and current Safety Service Director Jeff Armbruster will take over as Lorain County administrator starting Feb. 21, the county Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday. Armbruster has been the city's safety service director since late 2009. He was the Republican mayor of North Ridgeville for two terms...
Medina Gazette Movie Listing
Through Thursday unless otherwise noted. A Man Called Otto (PG-13) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Avatar: The Way of Water 3-D (PG-13) Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 3-D (PG-13) Thursday: 4:15 and 7:15 p.m. REGAL MEDINA. 200 West Reagan Parkway, Medina. (844)...
Elyria seeks federal grants for radios, ambulance
ELYRIA — The Elyria Fire Department is joining other Lorain County communities in a federal grant to purchase upgraded radios. On Monday Elyria City Council agreed to move forward on an application for the Elyria Fire Department seeking 50 L3 Harris radios, joining Eaton Township, Grafton Village, Grafton Township and LaGrange for the grant offered through the firefighter assistance program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Administration.
H.S. Football: Brian Fox pulls stunner, leaves EC to coach Elyria
ELYRIA — Brian Fox is staying in the city but switching schools. Fox is leaving as coach of Elyria Catholic to lead Elyria High, The Chronicle-Telegram confirmed Tuesday. “We want to thank Coach Fox for everything he’s done for Elyria Catholic,” EC athletic director Jim Piazza said. “Not only on the football field but with our student body. He’s a great person.”
