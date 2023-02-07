Allan Robert Holland, 98, of Elyria, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Allan was born June 5, 1924 'on a farm' near Erie, Pennsylvania. He was the third of eight children. He graduated Fairview High School (Pennsylvania) in 1942 and entered the U.S. Army during World War II. He served his Country for three years; with 18 months in the European Theater with the 78th Division. He fought in combat where he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds in battle. It was also during his active service that he earned two Bronze Stars for actions above and beyond the call of duty.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO