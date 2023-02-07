Read full article on original website
Chronicle-Telegram
Doug Gigliotti
Doug Gigliotti, 65, of Elyria, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, after a 25 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Doug was born in Amherst, to Dr. Tom and Arlene Gigliotti on November 5, 1957. He grew up in Amherst with his nine siblings, all helping out at his father’s animal clinic, the Amherst Animal Clinic.
Chronicle-Telegram
Carolyn Oster
With heavy hearts after a short illness, Carolyn Oster (nee Rhodes), 91, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. She was loved by all her relatives and all who knew her. She truly was a saint. She was loved from the bottom of our hearts to our souls. She...
Chronicle-Telegram
Allan Robert Holland
Allan Robert Holland, 98, of Elyria, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Allan was born June 5, 1924 'on a farm' near Erie, Pennsylvania. He was the third of eight children. He graduated Fairview High School (Pennsylvania) in 1942 and entered the U.S. Army during World War II. He served his Country for three years; with 18 months in the European Theater with the 78th Division. He fought in combat where he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds in battle. It was also during his active service that he earned two Bronze Stars for actions above and beyond the call of duty.
Chronicle-Telegram
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec
Mary H. Koviak-Tkalcec was born July 9, 1930 to Martin and Edith Haas in North Ridgeville. Mary passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Wesleyan Village in Elyria. Mary enjoyed taking care of her family as they were her pride and joy. She was an active parishioner at...
Chronicle-Telegram
Timothy James McDaniel
Timothy James McDaniel, 19, of Nova, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Akron Children's Hospital. Born on June 11, 2003, he was the son of Jeramy and Marie (nee Jankowski) McDaniel. Tim grew up in the Elyria area before moving with his family to Nova a few years ago. Tim...
Chronicle-Telegram
Zane E. Brushaber
Zane E. Brushaber, 95, of Grafton, passed away Monday, February, 6, 2023 at his home following a brief illness. He was born April 4, 1927 in Sandusky and was a North Ridgeville resident for many years before moving to Grafton in 1991. Zane retired as an inspector at the United...
Chronicle-Telegram
Louise Jacqueline (Baker) Gossman
Beloved mother and grandmother, Louise Jacqueline (Baker) Gossman, 78, of Wellington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Louise grew up in Spencer and graduated from Black River High School in 1962. She married Raymond (Tony) Gossman in 1965 and they made their home in Wellington. During her life, Louise worked for 25 years as a hairdresser at Nancy's beauty salon. She volunteered her time listening to children read at Westwood Elementary, taught Sunday school to the primary aged children, actively participated in her church and spent time with family and caring for her three grandchildren.
Chronicle-Telegram
Agnes A. Young
Agnes A. Young (nee Shaffron), 83, of Lorain, passed away at the New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, Lorain, after a brief illness on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born June 23, 1939 in Wood, Pennsylvania. In 1959, she and her husband, Donald, Sr., moved to Lorain so...
Chronicle-Telegram
Riddell, Lundy spent more than $100,000 each in commissioners race
Newly elected Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell, a Republican, and former Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, each spent more than $110,000 in last year's campaign for commissioner. Pre-election campaign finance reports obtained from the Lorain County Board of Elections revealed the extent of fundraising efforts both men went to —...
Chronicle-Telegram
Susan Ellen Barson
Susan Ellen Barson (nee Halstead), 89, of Amherst, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home, following a full and meaningful life. She was born a coal miner's daughter on November 18, 1933 in Peytona, West Virginia. For most of her life, Amherst has been her home. Susan and...
Chronicle-Telegram
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds, 90, affectionately also known as J.R., of Ashland, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born December 23, 1932 in Ashland, the son of the late Joseph Samuel and Florence (nee Norris) Reynolds. Jim graduated...
Chronicle-Telegram
Dennis Michael Balzer
Dennis Michael Balzer, 77, a lifelong resident of Sheffield Township, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at the home of his daughter, Christine, in Amherst. He was born March 18, 1945 and led a faith-filled and fulfilling life. Dennis was employed in banking and sales for many years. His career...
Chronicle-Telegram
Shayne Edwards remembered on 15th birthday
ELYRIA — Balloons flew high into the sky above West Park on Tuesday as family and friends of Shayne Edwards remembered him on what would’ve been his 15th birthday. Gathering in a circle, dozens of guests sang happy birthday and shared stories, remembering him for his infectious smile, goofy sense of humor and the value he placed in others.
Chronicle-Telegram
Jeff Armbruster named county administrator; J.R. White to become HR director
Longtime North Ridgeville politician and current Safety Service Director Jeff Armbruster will take over as Lorain County administrator starting Feb. 21, the county Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday. Armbruster has been the city's safety service director since late 2009. He was the Republican mayor of North Ridgeville for two terms...
Chronicle-Telegram
David Ralph Ursem
David Ralph Ursem was born January 31, 1938 as the first and only son to Ralph and Helen in Elyria. He was the baby brother to Mary Cathryn and big brother to Barbara Ann. Growing up he learned the importance of family and friendships, appreciation of hard work and education, love of nature, joy of travel, and power of faith. He was a motivated Boy Scout, diligent paper carrier for the Chronicle Telegram, and an altar boy. He watched a new church being organized in his living room, as his parents are a founding family of St. Jude Parish in Elyria and he was in the first 8th-grade graduating class of the parish school. David graduated from Elyria Catholic High School in 1955 and began studying engineering at the University of Dayton. Devotion to his family cut his education short with the passing of his own father in 1959 when he returned home to join the workforce.
Chronicle-Telegram
Three Lorain City Council candidates disqualified from ballot
SHEFFIELD TWP — Three potential candidates for Lorain City Council have been disqualified from the May primary ballot after they failed to get enough valid signatures on their petitions to run for office. The Lorain County Board of Elections voted unanimously on Thursday to disqualify Brittany Nazario, Democrat for...
Chronicle-Telegram
George S. Dutczak
George S. Dutczak, 75, of North Ridgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville.
Chronicle-Telegram
Roy McClurg
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roy McClurg who passed away on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 in Wellington. He was born October 22nd, 1957 in Wellington, to Clarence McClurg and Marie (Youngless) McClurg. Roy graduated from Wellington High School in 1976, where he enjoyed competing...
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria seeks federal grants for radios, ambulance
ELYRIA — The Elyria Fire Department is joining other Lorain County communities in a federal grant to purchase upgraded radios. On Monday Elyria City Council agreed to move forward on an application for the Elyria Fire Department seeking 50 L3 Harris radios, joining Eaton Township, Grafton Village, Grafton Township and LaGrange for the grant offered through the firefighter assistance program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Administration.
