David Ralph Ursem was born January 31, 1938 as the first and only son to Ralph and Helen in Elyria. He was the baby brother to Mary Cathryn and big brother to Barbara Ann. Growing up he learned the importance of family and friendships, appreciation of hard work and education, love of nature, joy of travel, and power of faith. He was a motivated Boy Scout, diligent paper carrier for the Chronicle Telegram, and an altar boy. He watched a new church being organized in his living room, as his parents are a founding family of St. Jude Parish in Elyria and he was in the first 8th-grade graduating class of the parish school. David graduated from Elyria Catholic High School in 1955 and began studying engineering at the University of Dayton. Devotion to his family cut his education short with the passing of his own father in 1959 when he returned home to join the workforce.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO